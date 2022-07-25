Fourth summer signing sealed as Charlie Norman joins The Blues

Charlie Norman, front, in pre-season training with fellow new signings Kyle Haylock and Rob Eagle. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Town FC have completed their fourth summer signing ahead of the start of the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North season.

With The Trawlerboys set to kick off the new campaign away at Great Wakering Rovers in just 20 days time, Blues boss Jamie Godbold has expressed delight after sealing his latest capture.

Talented defender Charlie Norman has agreed a deal to remain at Crown Meadow, after impressing as a triallist with some energetic full back performances in pre season.

A former Norwich youth, Wroxham and Sheringham defender, Charlie also had a spell playing college football in the United States with St Louis Community College Archers.

The right back becomes the fourth summer signing for The Trawlerboys - following on from the captures of talented attacking midfielder Kyle Haylock, the return of fans favourite Rob Eagle and the signing of "leader" David Hinton last month.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: "Charlie has been in America the last few years.

"He came back in January and played for half a season at Sheringham.

"We've had a good look at him in pre-season and his performances made it an easy, early decision to get him signed.

"The right back position was one we wanted to fill, and Charlie has been one of the consistent performers for us.

"He is athletic, strong and has so much energy - it was not a difficult decision to get him signed.

"We are delighted.

"Charlie was in the same Norwich youth team as Louis McIntosh and Henry Pollock, so he knew some of the lads and he has come in and fitted in with the group really well.

"His performances in training and on the field have been really pleasing and we are delighted with his contributions.

"You don't get too many players who fall into place like that, and we've been really pleased with his contribution so far.

"I think he will be a great addition to the squad."