New signings set to boost The Blues

Published: 10:15 AM June 4, 2021

Marcus Wilkinson has re-signed for Lowestoft Town FC ahead of the new Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division campaign. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Officials at Lowestoft Town FC have moved quickly to bolster their squad ahead of the new Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division campaign.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold expressed delight as Lowestoft completed a double swoop this week – with central defender Harry Knights joining alongside winger Marcus Wilkinson, who has re-signed for the club.

It comes after defenders Josh Curry and Josh Wells moved to Stowmarket Town and Middlesborough academy respectively while midfielders Rossi Jarvis and Jacek Zielonka joined Dereham Town.

Knights - who is also part of the England Universities squad - has signed a contract with Lowestoft for the new campaign, having spent the past four seasons at Suffolk rivals Leiston.

Godbold told the club’s website: “When I knew Harry was available he was someone I wanted to speak with.

“He is young, strong and has plenty of games at step three already under his belt, this was quite important when looking at ensuring we replace lads at the back like Josh Curry and Josh Wells.

“We have another lad at the back who is a proper defender, he wants to keep clean sheets, is willing to head, block, tackle and clear anything that gets chucked in our box and is a good personality for the dressing room.”

Of the returning Wilkinson, Godbold said: “Once we had lost a couple of wide options this Summer, it needed to be an area we recruited some competition and depth for.

“Marcus is a top lad and I know he is keen to compete for a place in our team.

"On his day he can cause defenders problems with his pace and work rate and he has physically developed since being with the club previously.”

Academy midfielder Jay Barbor has also signed a contract for the new season and he will begin pre-season looking to compete for a first team starting spot after impressing in the Academy.

After 124 appearances across two spells for Lowestoft, Jacek Zielonka has joined Dereham after scoring 18 goals for the Trawlerboys from a variety of positions.

Godbold said: “I wish Jacek all the best, he has been a good servant for the club and no doubt he will be a good player at step four with Dereham.”