New stadium sponsor unveiled as Trawlerboys extend community partnership

A long-standing community partnership is being extended in time for the new football season.

With Lowestoft Town FC set to kick off the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North season away at Great Wakering Rovers on August 13, The Trawlerboys' Crown Meadow home ground is being re-named the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium.

Lowestoft Town FC's home ground is being re-named the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium. - Credit: Mick Howes

As Fosters Solicitors extends its community partnership with The Trawlerboys, officials from the legal firm and the club admitted they were "delighted" after sealing the new agreement for the naming rights to Crown Meadow - as they celebrated a successful 10-year partnership in style.

The agreement will also continue to see the Fosters Solicitors name and branding featuring prominently on the back of The Blues shirts - as it has done for 10 years - with the firm's branding also visible at the stadium.

The legal firm, which has a branch on Regent Road in Lowestoft, has now partnered with The Blues for over a decade, making it one of the club’s longest-running commercial relationships.

This season, the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium will host both Lowestoft Town and Gorleston FC home fixtures, after the east coast neighbours agreed a ground share agreement.

Lowestoft Town chairman Gary Keyzor said: “We would like to thank everyone at Fosters Solicitors for their continued support of our club.

"They have been involved with us for 10 years now and such commercial partnerships are invaluable in helping us to run and sustain our football club.

“As a key member of our local community they make a great partner, and we look forward to working together on some exciting community and matchday activities during the season ahead.”

Founded in 1761, Fosters is an award-winning East Anglian law firm with offices in Norwich, Wymondham and Lowestoft.

Practice director and partner at Fosters Solicitors, Andrea Spooner, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue our community partnership with Lowestoft Town and are proud to have been a supporter for such a long period of time.

“The building of relationships is key to our core values at Fosters and being part of the Lowestoft community is an important part of this too.

"We have been present in the town for 15 years now, moving to new premises on Regent Road just ahead of the pandemic.

"We are therefore really looking forward to getting involved again this season, supporting the club at games, and with some key community projects."



























