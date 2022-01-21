Blues prepare for 'big game' in battle with Boro

Lowestoft Town will be aiming to continue their good recent run of form in the league as they prepare for ‘a big game’ at home to Nuneaton Borough tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm).

Jamie Godbold’s men will be back in Pitching In Southern League Premier Central action at Crown Meadow after a 1-1 home draw with Biggleswade Town last weekend.

Lowestoft's Joshua Harvey v Biggleswade Town. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Josh Harvey’s second-half equaliser secured a point for The Blues after they had fallen behind to an early fourth minute goal.

The result saw Godbold’s men remain level on points with the Bedfordshire-based side, but both teams dropped a place in the league table following results in the past week.

A Lowestoft attack on the Biggleswade goal. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

It sets up Saturday’s clash, with Lowestoft in 20th place – after two wins, two draws and a defeat in their past five league games – entertaining bottom-of-the-table Boro, who boast a win, two draws and two defeats from their last five league games.

The Warwickshire-based side – who are likely to include former Aston Villa midfielder Isaiah Osbourne in their line-up – are only two points behind Lowestoft, although The Trawlerboys do have two games in hand.

Blues boss Godbold said: “It is a big game and the focus will need to be on the job at hand.

“We need to try to continue the form we have shown over the last six weeks.

“They have got a strong squad that is full of experience with some fantastic individual players in there.

“Collectively they don’t seem to have clicked yet, but we know they will be a strong, physical side on a pitch that will probably suit them more than us.

“They will be really competitive and will look to boss us and overpower us.

“So we will have to stand up and be counted, to move the ball quickly and be mobile around them.”

The Lowestoft squad continues to be ravaged by illness and injuries, with Kieran Higgs and Marcus Wilkinson both testing positive for Covid on the morning of last Saturday’s match.

They are likely to miss tomorrow’s game, although Louis McIntosh is back out of isolation and is set to return to contention.

Lowestoft's Ryan Hawkins versus Stowmarket Town. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Meanwhile, a young Trawlerboys side, featuring six teenagers, lost 2-0 away at county rivals Stowmarket Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday.