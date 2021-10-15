News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Sport

Nuneaton trip for Blues ahead of Crows clash at Crown Meadow

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:34 PM October 15, 2021   
Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC v Bromsgrove Sporting FC Jake Reed

Lowestoft Town's Jake Reed is congratulated after scoring the first goal in the 2-1 home win over Bromsgrove Sporting FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town FC officials are hopeful that a few senior players could return to the injury-hit squad in the coming days.

With two more matches in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division in the next four days, Blues boss Jamie Godbold will have leading scorer Jake Reed available for tomorrow’s long trip to Warwickshire as they face Nuneaton Borough.

Godbold said they are also “hoping” to have defender Dylan Ruffles and midfielder Louis McIntosh “back in the squad” for Saturday’s match at The Boro, who currently sit bottom of the table.

Attacking midfielder Chris Henderson could “possibly” also return to the squad in the week ahead.

Injury concerns however remain over Travis Cole, Luis Tibbles, Jack Wilkinson and defender Harry Knights, who was injured in the warm up in midweek.

Almost 500 fans roared The Trawlerboys on at Crown Meadow last Saturday as they made it back-to-back home wins with a superb 2-1 victory over the league’s form team Bromsgrove Sporting.

Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC v Bromsgrove Sporting FC Ryan Jarvis

Action from Lowestoft Town FC v Bromsgrove Sporting FC shows Lowestoft captain Ryan Jarvis. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Goals from the returning Reed and a 76th minute penalty from Ryan Hawkins secured the win.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mystery sculpture of man briefly appears on Suffolk beach
  2. 2 Busy road near Lowestoft set to close for 'urgent' drainage works
  3. 3 School makes it through of final funding round to transform playground
  1. 4 Works to restore shopfronts dating back to 1860s on High Street
  2. 5 Dad's anger as Lowestoft play area closed off months after daughter's fall
  3. 6 Car battery stolen after 'bonnet forced open' during overnight theft
  4. 7 Searches continue after police cordon off woodland near Lowestoft beach
  5. 8 Dockside Dandies recalled as flamboyant fisherman are celebrated
  6. 9 New venture for 'beautiful' seafront B&B
  7. 10 Fresh warning after shed burglaries in Lowestoft

Godbold said: “It really was a great performance.

“We thoroughly deserved the win with the workrate, work ethic and tenacity we showed.

Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC v Bromsgrove Sporting FC Kieran Higgs

Action from Lowestoft Town FC v Bromsgrove Sporting FC shows Lowestoft's Kieran Higgs on the ball. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

“There was a great turnout of Trawlerboys, and they pushed us all the way to the win – so a big thank you to the fans.”

With Reed missing in midweek, Knights was also injured in the warm up, as league leaders Peterborough Sports fired in four goals in the final 22 minutes to triumph 5-0.

Godbold said: “We did not play too badly.

"We were up against a really, really good side – probably the best team we have played – who were just clinical in the last 30 minutes.”

After tomorrow’s trip to Nuneaton Borough, 16th placed Lowestoft will host fourth placed Royston Town on Tuesday evening (7.45pm kick off).

The Crows visit Crown Meadow having won six, lost two and drawn two of their 10 league games thus far.

Godbold said: “Royston are scoring freely at the moment and we know it will be a real tough game, but its one we’re looking forward to.”

Lowestoft Town FC
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person
The man in an incident at Berry M&H near Beccles

Suffolk Live

Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bushells Bakery, which has been in Lowestoft for close to 140 years, have now expanded into Kessingland. 

'We took a gamble': Historic bakery opens its sixth shop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Nobody makes it their life ambition to become a rough sleeper, says Dr Jan Sheldon

Homeless support worker now forced to sofa-surf

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon