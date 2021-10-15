Nuneaton trip for Blues ahead of Crows clash at Crown Meadow

Published: 12:34 PM October 15, 2021

Lowestoft Town's Jake Reed is congratulated after scoring the first goal in the 2-1 home win over Bromsgrove Sporting FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town FC officials are hopeful that a few senior players could return to the injury-hit squad in the coming days.

With two more matches in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division in the next four days, Blues boss Jamie Godbold will have leading scorer Jake Reed available for tomorrow’s long trip to Warwickshire as they face Nuneaton Borough.

Godbold said they are also “hoping” to have defender Dylan Ruffles and midfielder Louis McIntosh “back in the squad” for Saturday’s match at The Boro, who currently sit bottom of the table.

Attacking midfielder Chris Henderson could “possibly” also return to the squad in the week ahead.

Injury concerns however remain over Travis Cole, Luis Tibbles, Jack Wilkinson and defender Harry Knights, who was injured in the warm up in midweek.

Almost 500 fans roared The Trawlerboys on at Crown Meadow last Saturday as they made it back-to-back home wins with a superb 2-1 victory over the league’s form team Bromsgrove Sporting.

Action from Lowestoft Town FC v Bromsgrove Sporting FC shows Lowestoft captain Ryan Jarvis. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Goals from the returning Reed and a 76th minute penalty from Ryan Hawkins secured the win.

Godbold said: “It really was a great performance.

“We thoroughly deserved the win with the workrate, work ethic and tenacity we showed.

Action from Lowestoft Town FC v Bromsgrove Sporting FC shows Lowestoft's Kieran Higgs on the ball. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

“There was a great turnout of Trawlerboys, and they pushed us all the way to the win – so a big thank you to the fans.”

With Reed missing in midweek, Knights was also injured in the warm up, as league leaders Peterborough Sports fired in four goals in the final 22 minutes to triumph 5-0.

Godbold said: “We did not play too badly.

"We were up against a really, really good side – probably the best team we have played – who were just clinical in the last 30 minutes.”

After tomorrow’s trip to Nuneaton Borough, 16th placed Lowestoft will host fourth placed Royston Town on Tuesday evening (7.45pm kick off).

The Crows visit Crown Meadow having won six, lost two and drawn two of their 10 league games thus far.

Godbold said: “Royston are scoring freely at the moment and we know it will be a real tough game, but its one we’re looking forward to.”