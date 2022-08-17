Joy for The Trawlerboys with fine opening day victory
Terry Lynes
- Credit: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC
GT WAKERING ROVERS 0 LOWESTOFT TOWN 3
Lowestoft Town began the new Pitching In Isthmian League Division One North season in style.
With a changed management team in place and a number of additions to their squad, The Trawlerboys started in the best possible way with a three goal victory away to Gt Wakering Rovers.
In searing heat the game started at a blistering pace and for the first half hour the two goalkeepers took centre stage with a number of excellent saves keeping the scoreline blank.
The game was just two minutes old when Dave Hinton fed Rhys Logan but keeper Harry Fairs pushed his effort around the post.
The play switched to the other end for Kevin Kwiek to break through but Warren Burwood saved bravely at his feet.
Fairs produced an excellent double save to block Jake Reed’s volley and then immediately push away Josh Harvey’s follow up.
Hinton and Rob Eagle were dominating midfield but the home side were still very dangerous on their speedy breaks and Burwood was twice called upon to race from goal to save at the feet of Kwiek and Eusebio.
Not surprisingly the pace dropped in the latter part of the first half.
Lowestoft made an early change in the second half with Adam Hipperson coming on to become the fourth debutant for The Trawlerboys and his extra experience soon became apparent as Lowestoft started to take control of the game.
A neat bit of control by Eusebio saw him volley on the turn but the ball flashed wide.
But thereafter it became all Lowestoft as the home side tired and The Trawlerboys extra fitness came into play.
Fairs managed to push away a fierce Reed drive and Eagle just cleared the bar.
Then with just 10 minutes left Lowestoft made the breakthrough.
Chris Henderson sent an inch perfect pass through to Reed who gleefully placed the ball past the keeper into the net.
Four minutes later Henderson himself burst through to drive across the keeper into the corner of the net for the second goal.
Another four minutes later and Travis Cole rose high to head the third for a resounding victory.
GT WAKERING ROVERS: Fairs, McFadde, Rose, Newton, Dunn, Lacey, Babalola, White (Sub Cossington 81), Eusebio (Sub Gregory 80), Kwiek, Johnson (Sub Fitzer 73). Subs (not used) Campbell, Burton
LOWESTOFT TOWN: Burwood, Norman, Murphy, Eagle (Sub McIntosh 83), Cole, Nunn, Logan, Hinton, Reed, Harvey (Sub Henderson 63), Sherwood (Sub Hipperson 52). Subs (not used) Ruffles, Lane
ATTENDANCE: 116
Referee Mr B McDonald