Trawlerboys ready for 'really tough' clash with The Turbines

Lowestoft Town are gearing up for the challenge of “14 cup finals” over the coming weeks.

Jamie Godbold’s men return to action in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central clash tomorrow at Crown Meadow with just nine points separating 11 teams.

And with The Trawlerboys one win away from moving out of the relegation places, its all to play for as they prepare for four crucial league matches this month.

Lowestoft entertain fourth placed Peterborough Sports tomorrow, with Ryan Hawkins likely to line up against his former Trawlerboy teammates having joined The Turbines in midweek.

The Blues are aiming to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at Bromsgrove Sporting last week, in a game where “luck” deserted them.

Godbold said: “We got off to a poor start and gave ourselves a mountain to climb but responded well - particularly in the second half.

“We were then dealt the blow with Harry Knights getting sent off which seemed a ridiculous decision that put us back - but we responded really well with a deserved equaliser from Jarv (Ryan Jarvis).

“But for all the hard work and effort we put in, we ran out of a bit of steam with 10 men and then with the injury to Warren Burwood, Luis Tibbles - who had been ill on the coach to the game - had to come on when poorly.

"It was one of those days where it seemed like we weren’t going to get any luck come our way.

“We know we have 14 cup finals and we will have to perform in every single one of them for a positive result.”

Goalkeeper Warren Burwood, after breaking his fingers in last week’s match, will be out “for four to six weeks” but Luis Tibbles is fully fit and Jack Wilkinson should return.

Godbold added: “It will be a really tough game Saturday.

"Obviously they’re the favourites as they are up there on merit and top goalscorers in the division.

“But we’ve beaten some good sides recently.

"We can give any team in this league a game - we have to believe that.”

Lowestoft have appealed against Knights’ sending off with a decision pending.