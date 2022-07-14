Another derby game added to Blues pre season schedule

Chris Henderson and Kyle Haylock for Lowestoft in the pre-season friendly match versus Kirkley & Pakefield FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Players and staff at Lowestoft Town FC are stepping up pre season preparations with just 29 days to go until the new league campaign gets under way.

Ahead of the big kick off, Lowestoft have scheduled a further pre season friendly - meaning they will now have two matches in the week ahead.

With the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North division fixtures being unveiled at the time of going to press, Lowestoft will kick off the new campaign on August 13.

The following week - Saturday, August 20 - Jamie Godbold's men will be in FA Cup Preliminary Round action.

After the early round draws in the Emirates FA Cup and the Isuzu FA Trophy were made, Lowestoft were pitted with a home tie on August 20 against either Haverhill Rovers or Mulbarton Wanderers.

Lowestoft will discover who they will face when Haverhill and Mulbarton - who both play in the Thurlow Nunn League - clash in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on August 6.

The Isuzu FA Trophy draw for the opening two rounds was also made, with Jamie Godbold's men facing an away tie at fellow Isthmian League North Division side Basildon United on Saturday, September 10 in the first round qualifying stage.

If successful, Lowestoft will be on their travels again in the second round qualifying on September 24, with a potential match against either Wroxham or East Grinstead Town.

With triallists being assessed, and potential moves for new recruits still in the pipeline, Lowestoft made it two pre season wins out of two last Saturday at Crown Meadow, with a second successive 2-0 home win.

Rob Eagle in the pre-season friendly match between Lowestoft Town FC and Kirkley & Pakefield FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Debutant David Hinton drove the ball home from the edge of the area to give Lowestoft an interval lead against Kirkley & Pakefield FC, before Adam Sherwood doubled the advantage after the break to put the seal on a good performance.

Tomorrow, Jamie Godbold's men will be on their travels, with a short trip to the Wellesley Stadium to play Great Yarmouth Town, 3pm kick off, after another pre season friendly was added.

Next Tuesday, July 19 Lowestoft will entertain Sheringham at Crown Meadow (7.30pm KO), with tickets £5 for adults and £1 for U16s.



