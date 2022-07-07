Blues to continue pre season preparations with derby game

Lowestoft Town FC manager Jamie Godbold is hopeful of making further additions to bolster his Blues squad ahead of the new campaign.

Ahead of the Pitching In Isthmian League One North division kicking off on August 13, The Trawlerboys have already sealed the signings of talented attacking midfielder Kyle Haylock, fans favourite Rob Eagle and "leader" David Hinton.

This combined with the return of popular attacking midfielder Chris Henderson to the club for the new campaign - who Godbold believes will prove to be "like a new signing”- have boosted The Blues in pre season.

This week the Blues boss said they were “still looking to add to the group," with offers for players having been made and "a few things in the pipeline.”

Triallists are also being assessed, and although the former Dereham Town skipper Hinton missed out last Friday, Haylock, Eagle and Henderson were all impressive in first half showings for Lowestoft during The Trawlerboys first pre-season friendly match against Waveney at Crown Meadow.

It was a Travis Cole header from Eagle's inswinging corner in the first half that gave Lowestoft the lead, after Waveney keeper Bergin had earlier made two good saves to deny Josh Harvey and Adam Sherwood.

After a raft of changes at half time, it was a chance for many of the Lowestoft Academy youngsters to step up.

Youngster Jacob Landles added a second goal to seal a 2-0 home win for The Blues against a good Waveney side in this annual Brian Gallagher Memorial Match.

With the Pitching In Isthmian League fixtures for the forthcoming season set to be released next Thursday, July 14, Lowestoft will soon find out who their new opponents will be.

And football fans will be in for an added treat after an historic ground share agreement was sealed.

Officials at Lowestoft Town FC and Gorleston FC confirmed that Crown Meadow will be used as the home ground for both teams in the forthcoming 2022/23 season - meaning that the two east coast clubs will host alternate Pitching In Isthmian League home games on Saturday’s and in midweek in the season ahead.

Before that, pre season continues for Lowestoft - with an eagerly awaited derby match against Kirkley & Pakefield FC at Crown Meadow (3pm kick off) on Saturday, July 9.

Tickets are £5 for adults and £1 for Under 16s.