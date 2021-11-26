Trawlerboys prepare for 'huge game' with St Ives Town

Lowestoft Town FC will be hoping for some home comforts tomorrow as they prepare for a “huge game” after suffering further away day heartache in the past week.

Back to back defeats on the road in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division at high flying Banbury United (3-0) and AFC Rushden & Diamonds (3-1, Louis McIntosh penalty), meant that The Trawlerboys dropped into the bottom three on goal difference on Tuesday night.

Lowestoft Town's Kieran Higgs in action versus Banbury United. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

After six successive league and cup defeats on the road, Jamie Godbold’s men will be looking to bounce back and continue a good run of form at Crown Meadow which has seen them lose just one match in their last six home matches - against table topping Coalville Town on November 13 - when they entertain 17th-placed St Ives Town tomorrow.

With the Cambridgeshire-based side just a point ahead of The Blues, with an inferior goal difference, tomorrow’s match takes on added importance.

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold said: “Saturday is a huge game at home.

"We’ve always said that we’ve got to be beating teams, particularly in the bottom half, at home.

“It has become even more important with the results in midweek seeing us slip into the bottom three.

“It is a difficult place to be - but we were there in our first full season and we went on an unbeaten 10-game run that took us up the table.

“We know that with one win we can climb up the table.”

Lowestoft Town's Destiny Oladipo in action versus Banbury United. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Having already played St Ives away in the league cup (a 1-0 away win, courtesy of Sam Johnson’s goal) and the league (a 2-2 draw, with goals from Dylan Ruffles and Johnson) in the space of a week in September, Godbold said: “We were disappointed not to pick up a win in the league at St Ives as they scored in the last minute, and for both games we were without Jake Reed.”

The Blues hitman will be missing once more tomorrow as he serves the final match of his suspension.

Skipper Ryan Jarvis is also suspended, while Kieran Higgs and Sam Johnson are both doubtful with tonsillitis.

Ryan Hawkins injured his ankle in midweek and is a doubt tomorrow along with Jay Barbor, Chris Henderson, Harry Knights and Tommy Smith.