Stourbridge test for Trawlerboys after fine home win
- Credit: Shirley D Whitlow
Lowestoft Town will be on their travels once more tomorrow as they head to the West Midlands in a buoyant mood after a fine midweek victory.
Lowestoft moved up to 14th place in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division after a superb 1-0 home win over fifth-placed Royston Town on Tuesday evening.
And after making it three successive home wins Jamie Godbold’s men will head to Stourbridge on Saturday to face The Glassboys, who appointed former players Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst as their new joint managers this week.
After tomorrow’s league clash at the War Memorial Athletic Ground where Lowestoft will take on a Stourbridge side, who are 19th in the table but just two points behind The Trawlerboys, attentions will turn to cup competitions with two matches in four days.
On Saturday week (October 30), Lowestoft will play host to Cambridgeshire-based Yaxley FC at Crown Meadow in The Buildbase FA Trophy.
Then on Tuesday, November 2, The Trawlerboys face a quick reunion with Royston Town – after being drawn to visit The Crows in the Southern League Challenge Cup second round.
After successive away wins in the previous two rounds – 1-0 at St Ives Town on September 7 and 3-1 at Leiston on October 5 – The Trawlerboys will be on their travels again next month.
But after this, Lowestoft will then play three home league games in the space of 10 days early next month as they host Redditch United, Coalville Town and Hitchin Town in quick succession at Crown Meadow.
Last month, after the 2-0 home win over Stratford, Godbold had called on his players to turn Crown Meadow into “our fortress”.
And the Trawlerboys have responded in style with home victories over high-flying Bromsgrove Sporting and Royston since then.
Last Tuesday Sam Johnson fired in an 81st-minute winner to seal victory for the jubilant Blues, who bounced back superbly from a disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Nuneaton Borough last Saturday.