News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Sport

Updated

Lowestoft Town FC's pre-season match at Stowmarket postponed

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 9:03 AM July 30, 2021    Updated: 9:10 AM July 30, 2021
Lowestoft Town FC officials are in discussions over re-arranging the postponed game at Stowmarket.

Lowestoft Town FC officials are in discussions over re-arranging the postponed game at Stowmarket Town. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lowestoft Town's scheduled pre-season friendly at Stowmarket Town on Saturday (tomorrow) has been postponed.

However, club officials are in discussions over re-arranging the game for next week.

The Blues had been due to travel to play at Greens Meadow - the home of Stowmarket Town - for their eight pre-season match on July 31, but with tomorrow's game postponed, a club spokesman said: "Discussions are ongoing in the hope of re-arranging the game for next week."

It comes as the new Pitching In Southern League Central Premier campaign is set to kick off in just 15 days time.

The new league season will commence with four games in the space of 14 days in August as the matches come in quick succession to kickstart the new campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Jamie Godbold’s men will start the new league campaign at Crown Meadow, as they entertain Leicestershire-based side Barwell on August 14.

A trip to Biggleswade Town on Tuesday, August 17 (7.45pm) is followed by another away game on Saturday, August 21 at Tamworth (3pm).

Most Read

  1. 1 'Awe-inspiring' progress on £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing
  2. 2 'Forever an Olympian': Charley Davison bows out at Tokyo games
  3. 3 Man airlifted to hospital from beach given 'vital first aid' by lifeguards
  1. 4 Woman in 30s suffers head injuries in violent attack by two girls
  2. 5 'You are our champion': Community praise for Olympian Charley Davison
  3. 6 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  4. 7 McDonalds volunteers remove 20 wheelbarrow loads of algae from town's park
  5. 8 Man to be sentenced for drugs charges told jail is 'almost inevitable'
  6. 9 Olympic quest continues for Lowestoft's GB boxing star Charley Davison
  7. 10 Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison’s Olympic medal chase - how it could unfold

Lowestoft will then host Alvechurch on August 28 at Crown Meadow (3pm).

The Trawlerboys started pre-season friendlies on July 2 with a fine 5-0 home victory over Caister, then had successive 1-1 home draws against Felixstowe & Walton United and Loughborough University.

With scheduled matches against an Ipswich Town X1 and Gorleston, in the Sailor Brown Cup, cancelled, they lost 2-0 at home to Dereham on July 17, before bouncing back with a 2-0 win at Walsham Le Willows on July 20.

Last Saturday, a mixed Town side – containing a number of academy players again – fell to a 4-1 defeat against Norwich United at Crown Meadow, with Jake Reed netting.

A short trip over the Bascule Bridge on Tuesday saw Godbold’s men secure a good 2-1 win against Kirkley & Pakefield at Walmer Road.

Connor Swan gave The Royals the lead on 27 minutes, but a quick double before the interval from Ryan Jarvis and Marcus Wilkinson sealed the win.

Lowestoft News
Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Gallery

Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft.

Flames and spectacular laser lights illuminate skies over pier

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Noble Caledonia’s flagship vessel, The MS Island Sky spent almost nine hours at the port of Lowestoft.

Updated

'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance was called to Southwold after a man suffered a medical emergency.

Man in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus