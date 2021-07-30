Lowestoft Town FC's pre-season match at Stowmarket postponed

Updated

Published: 9:03 AM July 30, 2021 Updated: 9:10 AM July 30, 2021

Lowestoft Town FC officials are in discussions over re-arranging the postponed game at Stowmarket Town. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lowestoft Town's scheduled pre-season friendly at Stowmarket Town on Saturday (tomorrow) has been postponed.

However, club officials are in discussions over re-arranging the game for next week.

The Blues had been due to travel to play at Greens Meadow - the home of Stowmarket Town - for their eight pre-season match on July 31, but with tomorrow's game postponed, a club spokesman said: "Discussions are ongoing in the hope of re-arranging the game for next week."

It comes as the new Pitching In Southern League Central Premier campaign is set to kick off in just 15 days time.

The new league season will commence with four games in the space of 14 days in August as the matches come in quick succession to kickstart the new campaign.

You may also want to watch:

Jamie Godbold’s men will start the new league campaign at Crown Meadow, as they entertain Leicestershire-based side Barwell on August 14.

A trip to Biggleswade Town on Tuesday, August 17 (7.45pm) is followed by another away game on Saturday, August 21 at Tamworth (3pm).

Lowestoft will then host Alvechurch on August 28 at Crown Meadow (3pm).

The Trawlerboys started pre-season friendlies on July 2 with a fine 5-0 home victory over Caister, then had successive 1-1 home draws against Felixstowe & Walton United and Loughborough University.

With scheduled matches against an Ipswich Town X1 and Gorleston, in the Sailor Brown Cup, cancelled, they lost 2-0 at home to Dereham on July 17, before bouncing back with a 2-0 win at Walsham Le Willows on July 20.

Last Saturday, a mixed Town side – containing a number of academy players again – fell to a 4-1 defeat against Norwich United at Crown Meadow, with Jake Reed netting.

A short trip over the Bascule Bridge on Tuesday saw Godbold’s men secure a good 2-1 win against Kirkley & Pakefield at Walmer Road.

Connor Swan gave The Royals the lead on 27 minutes, but a quick double before the interval from Ryan Jarvis and Marcus Wilkinson sealed the win.