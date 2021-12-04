Trawlerboys up for more league and cup clashes

Lowestoft Town striker Jake Reed is set to return to the squad after suspension. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town are set to embark on a busy festive schedule of fixtures that sees them play six matches in 36 days.

Jamie Godbold’s men face the prospect of three games away in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division along with two home league matches and one home cup tie in quick succession.

The run of games over the next month starts with a league match at Stratford Town today (Saturday).

After drawing 2-2 with 17th-placed St Ives Town at a windswept Crown Meadow last Saturday, the Trawlerboys remain in 19th place in the table.

A penalty from Kieran Higgs and fine finish by Josh Harvey in the 64th minute saw Lowestoft recover from going 2-0 behind in the first half.

And after recent away day heartache, Godbold’s men aim to bounce back on the road as they welcome a number of key players into the squad after injuries and suspension.

The Bards are just five points ahead of the Blues and have been boosted by appointing former Leicester City, Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and England keeper Tim Flowers as their new manager.

Lowestoft aim to complete a double over tomorrow’s opponents, after a 2-0 home win in September, and Godbold said: “They’ve brought Tim Flowers in and with the motivation of a new boss they had a good win against Nuneaton in midweek.

“Its a game where we will have our experienced players back and that strengthens our squad as we will be going there trying to turn around our poor away form.”

Striker Jake Reed and skipper Ryan Jarvis both return after suspension, Jack Wilkinson is fit again after a six-week injury, while Ryan Hawkins and Harry Knights are set to be available after injury.

Late decisions will be made over injury doubts Jay Barbor and Sam Johnson, while Chris Henderson remains a long term injury absentee.

Ipswich Town U23 defender Tommy Smith has extended a deal to stay at Crown Meadow on loan until January, while Destiny Oladipo has returned to London after his short term deal ended.

Stowmarket visit in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday and Godbold said: “They are a team on the up, who are doing well in their league. It’ll be a really tough local derby.”