Blues aim for home comforts with two games in quick succession

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold has vowed that the club’s players and coaches “will keep fighting” in the battle for Southern League survival.

Two home matches in the next four days look set to have a significant bearing in the fight to stay in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division.

After the disappointment of a 3-2 away defeat at Hitchin Town last Saturday, Lowestoft now have five matches to play – three at home and two away – with 15 points at stake in the next 15 days.

Determined to bounce back from the “disappointment” of defeat in a game that Lowestoft controlled – and the Blues boss admitted “should have taken all three points” from last Saturday - mistakes eventually cost The Trawlerboys dear despite goals from Tai Fleming and Harry Knights.

Bottom of the table Lowestoft host 13th placed Tamworth tomorrow, three points behind second-from-bottom Biggleswade Town and seven points away from Nuneaton Borough, who are currently in the third-from-bottom play-off spot.

The Blues have a game in hand on The Boro and also on Bromsgrove Sporting, who are currently nine points ahead and just in the safety zone.

Godbold said: “I know we will keep fighting.

“If we come away with some positive results from these two home games it gives us a fighting chance.

“We need to approach the games as we’ve done recently, cut out the mistakes and be tough to beat with the mentality of not conceding.

“Tamworth are now in mid table and on a really good run having been right down the table with us a few weeks ago.

“They will be a tough side, as will Stourbridge who we play at Crown Meadow on Tuesday night (April 12).

“We know that these sides have a long way to travel, particularly Stourbridge on a Tuesday evening, so we will aim to start quickly and hope to take advantage.

“We will need to be strong, and I have said before how important our supporters are to us.”

Calling on the Lowestoft Town fans to rally the players at Crown Meadow in the next two home matches – in terms of them being a 12th man and lifting spirits – Godbold added: “In these times we need the full support and backing of The Trawlerboys to help us get over the line.”

Goalkeeper Luis Tibbles – who missed the last two games through injury – is due to be back in contention for tomorrow’s match.