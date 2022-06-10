Delight for Trawlerboys as they unveil first summer signing

Lowestoft Town FC have completed their first signing of the summer as plans are stepped up ahead of the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North season.

With the 2022/23 campaign set to kick off on August 13, The Trawlerboys have today confirmed their first new recruit - with talented attacking midfielder Kyle Haylock joining.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold admitted he was “really pleased” to have signed a player that The Blues had watched closely over the past couple of years.

Kyle Haylock signs his new contract with Lowestoft Town FC. - Credit: Lowestoft Town FC

Haylock hit 18 league goals for Kirkley & Pakefield in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division last season, weighing in with 22 goals and 17 assists overall.

The 22-year-old lifted the club’s Supporters Player of the Year award as K&P’s leading goalscorer and he also won the Players Player award at The Royals recent awards evening.

Godbold said: “Kyle is our first signing of the summer and we’re really pleased to get it done.

“Obviously he is well known locally and he performed really well last season.

“Kyle has been a player we’ve kept an eye on over the last couple of years and he felt now was the right time to test himself.

New Lowestoft Town FC signing Kyle Haylock. - Credit: Lowestoft Town FC

“His all round game is very good - he is a hard working lad who has added more goals and assists to his game and I am certain he can contribute in our attacking areas going into the new season.”

With the Lowestoft players set to return to pre-season training at the end of the month, the Blues boss has been working hard off the pitch to get further players through the door at Crown Meadow.

Godbold added: “Hopefully now this will have a bit of a knock on effect for some more signings - we have several offers on the table for players, and some triallists will be joining us at training.

“But it is that time of summer, when you are playing a bit of a waiting game and all teams are fighting for the same players.”

Defender Jack Wilkinson, midfielder Ryan Jarvis - who signed for Leiston this week - attacker Kieron Higgs and goalkeeper Luis Tibbles have however departed Crown Meadow.

Thanking the players for their efforts, Godbold said: “Jack wants to play a bit closer to home, and we will miss his experience.

"The same with Jarv, who wants to continue to play at the highest level he possibly can.

“Luis still has a year left on his contract and we will still hold that registration but he has work commitments, while Higgsy is going travelling abroad.

"It is going to be a bit of a rebuild as we have lost some key players.

"We have some brilliant players coming through in the academy and it is important to strengthen that with players to help them grow and reach their potential as well as we look to finish as high up the league as possible."

Of the new campaign, Godbold said: "As far as I am concerned last season is in the past, and we look to the future as we aim to build a squad capable of being at the top end of the table."