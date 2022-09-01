Blues aim to maintain 100 per cent record in Emirates FA Cup action

Lowestoft Town FC manager Jamie Godbold has urged his players to "keep the momentum going" as they prepare for Emirates FA Cup and Isuzu FA Trophy action.

The Trawlerboys made it four wins from their first four games after back-to-back home victories in the past week.

They maintained their 100 per cent record for the season with a 2-1 win over Maldon & Tiptree in the Pitching In Isthmian League One North last Saturday, before following it up with a 3-0 win over Haverhill Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup Preliminary Round on Tuesday.

Chris Henderson and Jake Reed were on target in both matches - meaning they've both now scored four times in the first four games of the season - with Adam Hipperson hitting his first goal for the club in the FA Cup win.

The FA Cup journey continues on Saturday, with the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium hosting first round qualifying action as Jamie Godbold's men entertain Sheringham.

This comes ahead of a first qualifying round tie in the Isuzu FA Trophy at Basildon United on September 10, amid a break from league action.

Godbold said: "Rob Eagle, David Hinton and Owen Murphy should be in contention for Saturday.

"Sam Johnson got in 75 minutes on Tuesday and has felt no concerns from the long term injury, so that is great and we're all in good shape.

"We have a really good squad - a terrific squad of players, which is the best since I've been back at the club.

"The FA Cup draws have been kind to us.

"We know that for the Sheringham game we are the favourites so we have to turn up with the right attitude and approach the game correctly, because if we don't do that we will come unstuck.

"We have started the season really well, and we have to keep the momentum going.

"This is a FA Cup tie that we have to be up for.

"The lads know we have to guard against complacency, to forget about the pre season win against Sheringham, and focus on ourselves by showing the belief and confidence we have shown in winning four from four.

"We have a break between the FA Cup and FA Trophy, so the sole focus is on getting through the game in 90 minutes and being in the hat on Monday lunchtime."

Lowestoft Town's youngsters progressed into the next round of the FA Youth Cup with a 5-0 win over Felixstowe & Walton United on Wednesday.