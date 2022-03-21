Away day joy as Trawlerboys soar to win over high-flying Ravens

COALVILLE TOWN 2 LOWESTOFT TOWN 3

The Trawlerboys proved there is still a glimmer of hope of escaping the drop as they rose to the occasion and inflicted a first home league defeat of the season on second placed Coalville Town.

The trip to Leicestershire for this Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division clash saw Jamie Godbold opt for a back three of Tai Fleming, Travis Cole and Josh Wells with Adam Tann used in a defensive midfield role with Ryan Jarvis as they exploited the trickery of Kieran Higgs down the right and the pace of Marcus Wilkinson on the left to great effect.

There was an early scare for Lowestoft as Tim Berridge played Tom McGlinchy through but Luis Tibbles made a great stop, before the ball broke back to Berridge who shot wide of an open goal.

McGlinchy again went close with an effort deflected wide but the Lowestoft defence was dealing well with the Ravens’ flag kicks.

The same could not be said for the Coalville defence and both Cole and Tann sent headers just over the top from Marcus Wilkinson corners.

With four minutes of the first half left Higgs again turned Kian Taylor to win another corner and this time Cole again got on to the end of Wilkinson’s flag kick to power a header into the roof of the net.

Lowestoft started the second half on the front foot and a flowing move down the right with McIntosh, Reed and Higgs combining saw the ball pulled back to Wilkinson who saw his shot rebound out off the post.

McIntosh then sent a 20-yard effort inches over the bar before Coalville levelled the scores.

Lowestoft failed to clear their lines properly and when the ball was played back into the danger zone an awkward bounce saw the ball deflect off Jarvis into his own goal.

Lowestoft responded immediately and regained the lead just five minutes later.

Another Wilkinson corner fell invitingly at the far post for Tann to stab home from close range.

There was more joy for Lowestoft in the 72nd minute.

A horrendous tackle from Chris Robinson took out Wilkinson for which he was cautioned but the real punishment came from the resultant free kick which McIntosh sent streaking past the wall into the top corner.

Luke Shaw stooped to head home a second goal for Coalville with 15 minutes to go but Lowestoft survived and still looked the more likely to add to the scoreline.

COALVILLE TOWN: Brooks, Dean, Taylor, Eggleton, Robertson, Smith, Shaw, Doyle-Charles, Berridge, Kee, McGlinchy (sub Waite 73). Subs (not used): Bukowski, Tomlin, Assuncao, Jardine

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Tibbles, Wells, Tann, Jarvis, Fleming, Cole, Higgs, McIntosh (sub Pollock 87), Reed, Harvey (sub Lane 82), M Wilkinson. Subs (not used): Ruffles, Burwood.

Referee: Mr H Jones

Attendance: 403.