Trawlerboys maintain 100pc league record with Witham win

Lowestoft's Kyle Haylock scoring the first goal of the match versus Witham Town. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

WITHAM TOWN 0 LOWESTOFT TOWN 3

Lowestoft Town bounced back from the heavy defeat at Wroxham the previous week in the best possible manner by comfortably beating Witham Town by three clear goals at Spa Road to maintain their 100 per cent Pitching In Isthmian League North Division record.

With David Hinton starting a three game suspension, Robert Eagle returned in that midfield role with Luke Holt and Charlie Norman back in defence.

Lowestoft took control virtually from the start and were boosted by a fourth minute goal.

A quick Lowestoft counter down the right ended with a ball into the centre being mis-controlled by Luke Ige and the ever alert Kyle Haylock pounced to drill the ball past Rhys Madden from close range.

Lowestoft's Jake Reed fires home versus Witham Town. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

It got even better for the Trawlerboys 10 minutes later when a superb forward pass by Sam Johnson bisected the home defence for Jake Reed to volley past Madden from 18 yards and maintain his record of having scored in every league game this season.

With Reed and Chris Henderson causing havoc in the Witham defence it was just a matter of time before Lowestoft increased their lead and it came again courtesy of pressure leading to a defensive error.

Lowestoft's Sam Nunn heading the ball versus Witham. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Keeper Madden came to the edge of his area to kick clear but hit the ball straight to Adam Hipperson who instantly hammered the ball back past the despairing keeper from 35 yards into the unguarded net.

Centre back Joe Alatise had been given a real roasting by Reed and was replaced at the interval by Gaz Dauti but the newcomer fared little better.

It was some measure of Lowestoft’s control that Witham’s first serious attempt at goal saw a header from Adam Vyse go inches over the Lowestoft bar in the 71st minute.

Although Witham saw more of the ball in this closing 15 minutes the Trawlerboys defence were in no mood to concede.

In the 75th minute an 18 yard drive by Shakeel Morris was superbly tipped over by Luke Holt to preserve his fourth clean sheet in five matches.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Holt, Norman, Johnson, McIntosh, Cole, Nunn, Haylock, Eagle (sub Lane 86), Reed, Henderson (sub Logan 72), Hipperson (sub Harvey 78). Subs (not used) Ruffles, Burwood.