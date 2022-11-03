Lowestoft ready for Bonfire Night 'cracker' as Suffolk derby awaits

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold has called on his players to kickstart another winning run as he prepares his team for a Bonfire Night "cracker."

After their unbeaten start to the Pitching In Isthmian League North season ended following a 3-1 defeat from their 11th match at seventh placed Hashtag United, The Trawlerboys are aiming to continue their winning home run this weekend.

Following five league wins from five at home, there will be another top of the table clash at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium on Saturday.

A bumper Bonfire Night crowd is expected as the table topping Trawlerboys host joint second placed Felixstowe and Walton United in a Suffolk derby.

Away at Hashtag last Saturday, Lowestoft fell 2-0 behind after 60 minutes before Jake Reed gave The Trawlerboys hope with a fine finish reducing the arrears in the 67th minute.

But as they pressed for an equaliser, Chris Henderson's shot was blocked in the dying minutes and the home side countered to score and win 3-1.

Reflecting on a first league defeat, and looking ahead to Saturday, Blues boss Godbold said: "It is a feeling of disappointment on a couple of fronts.

"We did not perform to our levels and we saw a really positive run without losing come to an end.

"All credit to Hashtag - they raised their game, pressed us all over and made it really difficult as they deserved the win."

Defender Sam Nunn missed last week's defeat with injury while Kyle Haylock was ill.

While the winger is set to return to the squad this weekend, Nunn is likely to miss out on a reunion against his former club, while midfielder Rob Eagle is also a doubt.

Lowestoft are five points ahead of The Seasiders and AFC Sudbury - who are also in joint second.

Godbold's men will host The Yellows in another Suffolk derby at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium next time out on November 19.

Of the Felixstowe test, Godbold said: "It will be a cracker.

"Felixstowe is always a tough game and they are riding high.

"They will be full of confidence after beating Hashtag 4-0 a couple of weeks ago - so we will have to turn up, show what we can do and if we get that right we can cause them problems.

"We have had a really good start to the season but with the end of one run it's now time to start another."







