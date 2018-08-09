Rossi Jarvis and Kieran Higgs sign for Lowestoft Town

Published: 7:42 AM August 9, 2018 Updated: 10:13 PM October 10, 2020

Lowestoft Town have been boosted by the arrival of two more players as they prepare for Saturday's opening league fixture.

Midfielder Rossi Jarvis has returned to the club after a short spell with Dereham Town while former Norwich City Under-23s striker Kieran Higgs has also been signed up.

Both are likely to feature as Lowestoft kick off their campaign in the new Evostik Southern League Central Division with a trip to the Midlands to face Halesowen Town (3pm).

Jarvis joined Lowestoft in 2013, having previously played for City, Luton and Cambridge United, and made 159 appearances, scoring six goals, before leaving the club towards the end of last season when their financial problems were laid bare.

'Rossi needs no introduction having been here for a number of years,' manager Jamie Goldbold told the club's official webstite. 'His leadership, experience and support, both on and off the pitch, will be so important to our group.'

You may also want to watch:

Higgs was a regular with the Canaries in the Premier League Two before a loan spell at Solihull Moors in the National League.

'Kieran is an exciting young talent who brings an element of creativity and unpredictability to our team,' said Godbold. 'He is keen to improve and I think we can help him realise his potential.'

The new arrivals take the numbers of players brought in by Godbold over the course of the season to 13.

Lowestoft play their first home league fixture of the season on Tuesday evening (7.45pm) when St Ives Town are the visitors.

They concluded their preparations last Saturday with a 4-2 home defeat against Southend Under-23s in what proved to be a useful workout.

The Shrimpers took the lead in the eighth minute but Shaun Bammant equalised shortly after. The visitors took the lead again but Ben Fowkes continued his good pre-season form with a goal to make it 2-2 at the break. That was how it stayed until 10 minutes from full-time when Southend scored twice to run out 4-2 winners.