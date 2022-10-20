Blues set to host Grays as league's top two prepare for battle

Lowestoft Town assistant manager Adam Gusterson is "looking forward" to the challenges of a tough run of fixtures over the next month - starting with a top of the table clash this weekend.

The Trawlerboys maintained their unbeaten start to the Pitching In Isthmian League North season with a 0-0 draw away at Hullbridge Sports last Saturday.

While Lowestoft failed to make it nine consecutive league wins, the table topping Trawlerboys remain the only unbeaten team in the division as they are now six points clear at the summit.

With second placed Grays Athletic the visitors to the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium this Saturday, the clash is already being billed as the 'biggest game this season' so far in the league by onlookers.

A big crowd is expected to turn out to witness the battle of the top two - with the turnstiles and clubhouse opening from 12.15pm this Saturday.

Gusterson will take temporary control in leading The Trawlerboys on Saturday in the absence of Blues boss Jamie Godbold, who is away this week.

Joining him in the dugout at the weekend will be Andy Reynolds, with the former assistant manager now overseeing the club's academy and flourishing youth section.

Gusterson's men - who face a "tough run" of five matches against teams in the top 12 over the next few weeks - will be boosted by the return of Adam Hipperson and Rhys Logan after they were unavailable for last week's trip to Hullbridge.

Defender Sam Nunn is an injury doubt for Saturday's clash after coming off injured in the first half of last week's game, while winger Kyle Haylock will miss the Grays game after being sent off for two bookings last weekend.

Reflecting on last week's game and looking ahead to the weekend, Gusterson said: "We were not quite ourselves on Saturday, but we defended well, got something out of the game and we did not get beat.

"Grays are a strong side who are always around the top and narrowly missed out last season.

"It will be our toughest test of the season so far, but its a game we are looking forward to.

"We have been really good at home and our form in the league has been excellent.

"It is important we create that atmosphere on Saturday as we've done that well in league games this season.

"Our home crowd can make a difference and be our 12th man.

"The support this season has been brilliant and hopefully they can get behind the lads again and cheer us over the line."