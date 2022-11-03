Lowestoft's unbeaten league run ends at Hashtag

HASHTAG UNITED 3 LOWESTOFT TOWN 1

It was bound to happen one day and Lowestoft Town's unbeaten run in the Isthmian League Premier Division came to an end at Hashtag United's Len Salmon Stadium.

In unseasonably warm weather, the opening stages were evenly contested and it was developing into a fast open match.

It was the home side who were looking the more incisive and Tommy Anderson just cleared the Lowestoft bar from 18 yards.

From a free kick by Anderson the ball fell to Joni Vukaj but Luke Holt saved bravely at the striker's feet.

It was not all one way traffic though and from a Louis McIntosh corner Travis Cole was just too high with a header.

Lowestoft's Travis Cole and Hashtag keeper James Philp. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

The deadlock was broken in the 28th minute.

Billy Willis was allowed acres of space to overlap down the right before whipping in a superb cross that was met by a bullet header from Max Cornhill.

A foul on Chris Henderson 25 yards out saw James Philp forced into a brilliant diving save to push away Louis McIntosh's free kick at the foot of the post.

Hashtag were close to a second goal five minutes before the break but Cornhill's deflected header bounced out off the bar.

Lowestoft's Adam Hipperson and Hashtag's Percy Kiangebeni as Lowestoft's Dave Hinton waits in support. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft were first to threaten in the second half with a clipped through ball from Adam Hipperson finding Jake Reed but as he was about to shoot from 10 yards a superb tackle from Willis nudged the ball away.

Holt then saved with his legs to deny Olly Miles.

Hashtag doubled their lead in the 61st minute from a lightning attack after Lowestoft lost possession.

Toby Aromolaran raced away down the right and his driven low cross was swept home by Miles.

It took Lowestoft only six minutes to pull a goal back.

From a long throw by Charlie Norman the ball dropped to Reed whose crisp volley flashed past Philp.

McIntosh then saw another 25 yard free kick pushed away by Philp.

With Lowestoft pushing forward gaps were appearing at the back and twice in quick succession Holt produced outstanding saves to frustrate Alex Teniola and Aromolaran.

However a third such counter saw Pedro Carvalho net a third for the hosts.

HASHTAG UNITED: Philp, Willis, Anderson, Benolt, Wooldridge, Cornhill, Kiañgebeni, Vukaj, Aromolaran (sub Apenteng 90), Carvalho (sub Okunja 90), Miles (subTeniola 65). Subs (not used): Page, Halford

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Holt, Norman, Johnson, McIntosh, Cole, Ruffles, Logan (Sub Sherwood 78), Hinton (Sub Murphy 85), Reed, Henderson, Hipperson. Subs (not used) Lane, Burwood, Eagle

REFEREE Mr D D'Urso

Attendance: 234