Table topping Trawlerboys on their travels again for 'tough' Tags test

Lowestoft Town manager Jamie Godbold has expressed delight after his side maintained their unbeaten start to the Pitching In Isthmian League North season.

The Trawlerboys made it nine wins from their opening 10 league games with a 3-1 win over second placed Grays Athletic at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium last Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Adam Hipperson's sixth league goal of the season in the 62nd minute sparked Lowestoft's revival after Bantick had given the visitors the lead 11 minutes earlier.

Charlie Norman then fired home in the 69th minute to give Lowestoft the lead, before Rhys Logan's fine 83rd minute drive sealed the win as the table topping Trawlerboys moved six points clear at the summit.

With The Blues boss returning to the dugout this weekend, Lowestoft will head to Essex once more as they face eighth placed Hashtag United.

Reflecting on last week's game and looking ahead to the weekend, Godbold said: "It's good to be back - I missed it.

"On paper it was always going to be a real test for us - so we're obviously delighted to get through it.

"We've got a tough four or five weeks where we are playing teams right at the top, so it was important for us to try to kick off the run of games with a win, which we managed to do."

The next "tough" test will see The Trawlerboys travel to play The Tags at the home of Bowers & Pitsea FC.





Godbold, who has seen footage of this weekend's opponents in their defeat against Felixstowe and Walton last week, said: "It was never a 4-0 game - Hashtag were in it and it was a competitive game where Felixstowe were clinical in their finishing.

"We are expecting a tough game so we know we have to work hard and approach the game correctly.

"We are the team at the top, we're seen as a scalp and everyone wants to beat you.

"They have good players, and we're aware of that, but so do we."

Rob Eagle and Sam Nunn could miss out with injuries, but everyone else "is fit and well" according to Godbold, with Kyle Haylock returning after suspension.

Lowestoft's youth team will be in FA Youth Cup first round proper action at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium next Wednesday, November 2 against Concord Rangers - 7.45pm kick off.



