Lowestoft prepare for trip to The Pitmen and Suffolk derby at Leiston

Published: 11:50 AM October 1, 2021

Lowestoft Town head out on their travels for two games in quick succession in the league and cup.

Buoyed by a superb 2-0 victory over high-flying Stratford Town at Crown Meadow last Saturday, Jamie Godbold’s men face another two tough tests in the coming days.

Lowestoft will head to Staffordshire for their latest Pitching In Southern League Premier Central clash against fourth-placed Hednesford Town tomorrow (Saturday).

A trip to The Pitmen comes after a hard working performance at home last Saturday as The Trawlerboys sunk The Bards.

With Kieran Higgs giving the Stratford defence a torrid time all afternoon, the returning Luis Tibbles made two fine saves in goal while the crossbar twice came to Lowestoft’s aid.

But Godbold’s men deserved their good fortune for a committed display that saw them rewarded with two goals in the final 14 minutes.

Lowestoft Town's Ryan Jarvis and Stratford Town player William Grocott. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Skipper Ryan Jarvis rose superbly to head high into the roof of the net in the 76th minute for his first goal of the season and 10th in a Lowestoft shirt following his return to Crown Meadow in pre season.

Ryan Hawkins then scored his first goal for the club on his 10th appearance, coolly converting from the penalty spot in the 96th minute after he had beaten two men and was then fouled in the area.

A mixed Lowestoft Town squad were able to get some further minutes of action in midweek, during a friendly at Fakenham on Tuesday that saw The Ghosts triumph 2-0.

Last weekend’s victory moved Lowestoft up to 17th place in the table ahead of their tough trip to Hednesford, who had been previously unbeaten prior to 2-1 defeats in both of their last two away league games in the past week.

It is a somewhat shorter trip next Tuesday, October 5 as Lowestoft head to Leiston for an all-Suffolk encounter in the first round of the League Challenge Cup at Victory Road.

Adam Tann returned to the squad last week after injury, but an injury that on loan Ipswich Town striker Colin Oppong picked up in the FA Cup tie at Bishop’s Stortford at the start of last month has seen ruled him out recently.