Three new signings boost Blues

Published: 8:13 PM August 27, 2021

Lowestoft Town FC have completed a top treble in time for tomorrow’s home fixture with Alvechurch.

The Trawlerboys have welcomed three new loan signings as they prepare for their latest Pitching In Southern League Premier Central encounter.

After a 6-1 away defeat at Tamworth last weekend, Jamie Godbold’s men are hoping for some home comforts as they host 12th placed Alvechurch, who have won one and lost two of their opening league matches, at Crown Meadow (3pm KO).

Lowestoft officials welcomed Colin Oppong, Ola Bello and Tommy Smith on loan from Ipswich Town FC this week to bolster the Trawlerboys squad, ahead of two games in three days - with a Suffolk derby at Leiston to follow on bank holiday Monday.

A club spokesman said: “The loan agreements are initially for one month and all players will be eligible for this weekend’s home game against Alvechurch.”

Blues boss Jamie Godbold told the club’s website: “I’d like to thank Ipswich for allowing us to take the boys on loan.

“It means we now have really good depth and experience within the first team and this will create competition for us.

“Colin we have seen before, and his physical presence will give us something we’ve liked at the top end of the pitch.

“Ola is a pacey attacking player who can nick a goal and gives us good options in the number nine shirt

“Tommy is a left footed defender and will give us more senior defenders to pick from.

“Everyone can see our start hasn’t been what we would have wanted so now with the extra competition, our battle has to start amongst ourselves on the training pitch.

“If we can push each other for more in the right way I’ve got no doubt we can start to put together some good sequences of results”.

Following this week’s FA Cup draw, The Trawlerboys have been pitted with an away match in the first qualifying round of this season’s competition.

The Blues will head to Hertfordshire to take on Bishop’s Stortford FC at the ProKit UK Stadium.

The tie is due to be played on Saturday, September 4 as Jamie Godbold’s men take on The Bishops, who play in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

