Lowestoft ready for ‘crucial’ league trip to Redditch

Lowestoft Town FC's Jake Reed and Royston Town's Carl Mensah battle during The Trawlerboys most recent encounter. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town FC could be boosted by a new loan signing ahead of a trip to Worcestershire and a “crucial” clash tomorrow.

The Trawlerboys are “hopeful” of bringing in a new loan signing in time for Saturday’s visit to Redditch United in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold admitted positive talks had been held this week, and the club was “hoping to have” the loan agreement signed off imminently.

Lowestoft remain in 19th place in the league after last Saturday’s scheduled Crown Meadow clash with Stourbridge was postponed on safety grounds following Storm Eunice.

With the Stourbridge clash still to be rescheduled, two previously postponed games have now been confirmed.

Lowestoft will entertain Hednesford at Crown Meadow on Saturday, March 12 (3pm kick off), with the postponed game away to Needham Market that had initially been rearranged for Tuesday, March 1 having been moved again to now be played on Tuesday, March 29 (7.45pm kick off).

Tomorrow’s clash between The Reds and The Blues at The Trico Stadium will see 15th placed Redditch host Lowestoft, with Godbold’s men six points behind tomorrow’s opponents with two games in hand.

Nothing could separate the two teams in November, as Lowestoft and Redditch drew 0-0 at Crown Meadow.

Defender Harry Knights and striker Josh Harvey both miss out through suspension tomorrow, and there are still a number of injury concerns, but defenders Adam Tann and Dylan Ruffles are both due to be available after illness and injury.

Ahead of tomorrow’s clash, Godbold said: “Obviously we were disappointed the game was off last Saturday, but at the same time it has given us an opportunity to get some players back fit.

“Saturday is a crucial game.

“They all are at this stage of the season and every game is a cup final.

“When you play teams in and around the you the points are vital, as a win could see the club dragged down into the battle or if they win they extend the gap between you.

“No doubt it is a crucial game for us.”