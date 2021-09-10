Sam Johnson’s strike seals league cup success for Lowestoft

Published: 1:38 PM September 10, 2021

Lowestoft Town will face another two games in quick succession after contrasting fortunes in two cup competitions in the past week.

The Trawlerboys will resume Pitching In Southern League Premier Central action at home tomorrow (Saturday), then travel to Cambridgeshire again on Tuesday for an evening league match, as they look to maintain momentum after a midweek League Challenge Cup win.

Jamie Godbold’s men advanced to the next round of the Southern League Challenge Cup as they went through 1-0 away at league rivals St Ives Town on Tuesday.

A second half strike by Sam Johnson deflected past the home keeper to seal victory at Westwood Road, as the pre-season signing hit his first goal for The Blues two minutes after the break.

The important win came after this season’s FA Cup journey ended at the first qualifying round stage in a 3-0 defeat at Bishop’s Stortford last Saturday.

Ryan Hawkins had twice gone close for Lowestoft before the home side took the lead in the 24th minute.

Defender Travis Cole was sent off in the 38th minute after picking up a second yellow card, with The Trawlerboys’ task becoming tougher as they found themselves down to 10 men for a second successive game.

Former Chelmsford City and Braintree Town striker Jake Cass then added further goals in the 48th and 60th minute to complete a hat-trick and seal the win.

After picking up their first Pitching In Southern League Premier Central victory of the season on August 28, with a 3-2 home win over Alvechurch, Lowestoft will be hoping for some further home comforts tomorrow.

Godbold’s men will entertain 10th-placed Rushall Olympic at Crown Meadow (3pm kick off) on Saturday, before a quick reunion with 11th-placed St Ives Town – this time in the league – next Tuesday (September 14).

The Pics, who have won twice, drawn once and lost once in the league – an opening day defeat at early leaders Peterborough Sports – progressed in the FA Cup after a 2-0 win in a midweek replay at Stafford Rangers.

The draw for this season’s Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup sees Lowestoft travel to Stowmarket Town in the first round in December, with the winners to face an Ipswich Town XI away in the second round in February next year.