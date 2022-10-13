Blues skipper leading by example as 'Captain Fantastic' is hailed

Lowestoft Town skipper Travis Cole leads the celebrations after heading his side into the lead over Tilbury. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

The "outstanding" performances of Lowestoft Town skipper Travis Cole have been hailed for special recognition from Blues boss Jamie Godbold.

The commanding centre half headed Lowestoft Town into the lead in their 2-0 home win over Tilbury last Saturday.

That opening goal set Lowestoft on the way to an eighth successive Pitching In Isthmian League North win from the first eight games for the table topping Trawlerboys.

And as Lowestoft extended their 100 per cent start to the season, Godbold had "special mention" for the consistently superb showings this season from dominant defender Cole.

Leading by example, the former Ipswich Town defender - who signed permanently for The Trawlerboys in November 2016 - has been part of a Lowestoft defence that boasts the best record in the division thus far of conceding just three goals from eight league games.

While The Trawlerboys free-scoring frontmen - Jake Reed, Adam Hipperson, Kyle Haylock and Chris Henderson - have captured the limelight for their roles in a league high of 25 goals scored from the opening eight games, the defensive contributions have not gone unnoticed by Godbold.

The Blues boss said: "After his goal on Saturday, I just wanted to give a special mention to Travis.

"He has worked so hard to get to the levels he has been regularly putting in - he has been Captain Fantastic.

"Travis is such a good lad, and his own performance levels this season have been outstanding.

"Defensively, and if you look at our goals against column, it is a collective effort from the lads.

"But the performances Travis has put in and produced - well he has been such a revelation for us."

Godbold's men fired in another six goals in the past week as they secured three more league points and reached the second round of the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday with a 1-4 away win at Walsham Le Willows.

The Blues boss said it had been "another good week," as the table topping Trawlerboys moved seven points clear at the summit.

Cole's 13th minute goal gave Lowestoft the lead at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium, which Kyle Haylock then doubled just seven minutes before half time with a delightful lob.

With some players rested in midweek, the "young lads did really well" alongside Cole, the returning Dave Hinton, Owen Murphy and Adam Hipperson - who fired in a superb hat trick of strikes, while an own goal made it 1-4 for Lowestoft.

Ahead of another trip to Essex on Saturday, and a visit to play 16th placed Hullbridge Sports at Lower Road, Godbold said: "We have a couple of doubts, but Hints (Dave Hinton) and Murphy (Owen Murphy) are back.

"Nunny (Sam Nunn) and Reedy (Jake Reed) both came off with injuries on Saturday and hopefully they should be fine.

"We are up against another strong Essex-based team, who boast a few of the Hashtag lads from last year.

"They have some really good individual players so we know it will be a tough game.

"We have to approach it with the right attitude, with confidence while maintaining the mindset of taking each game as it comes."











