Trawlerboys set for ‘really tough’ Stratford clash

Published: 6:00 AM September 24, 2021

Lowestoft Town goalkeeper Warren Burwood collects the ball during the last home match at Crown Meadow versus Rushall Olympic. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town return to league action with a “really tough” home test against a strong Stratford side tomorrow (Saturday).

After a 10-day break, 19th-placed Lowestoft entertain sixth-placed Stratford Town at Crown Meadow in their latest Pitching In Southern League Premier Central clash.

Manager Jamie Godbold admitted it had been “a welcome break” that provided a “good chance” for the players and management to “review, reflect and revisit” the start of the season.

Last time out, Lowestoft conceded in first-half stoppage time and during injury time in the second half, as they drew 2-2 at St Ives Town having led 2-0.

A 90th-minute winner the previous weekend had seen Rushall Olympic triumph 3-2 at Crown Meadow, after Jake Reed’s brace had seen The Trawlerboys battle back to 2-2 and Godbold said: “We’ve been disappointed not to take anything from the last two games we had.

“If you look at the table those extra four points put us in a mid-table position, but not being able to do that puts us in a painful position in the league.

“It’s been a welcome break as we’ve not started the season as well as we would’ve liked.

“Having this opportunity to work at some things, look at some of the mistakes we’ve been making, to get back on the training ground as well as looking at videos of some of the games, has been important.

“Hopefully this little break and the opportunity to review, reflect and revisit helps with the consistency that we are striving for.”

Tomorrow’s game against The Bards, who have picked up four wins and two defeats in their six league matches – the two losses coming against sides above them in the table – is likely to be another tough test.

Godbold said: “Stratford have started the season really well and they are a really good outfit, who are up there in the table.

“The table is starting to take shape and the teams at the top will be very good sides – we know that, and I am hoping that the 10-day break where we have been able to work on certain areas improves things.”

The Trawlerboys have injury concerns over Jack Wilkinson, Adam Tann and Chris Henderson.

However, Lowestoft’s loan deals for Ipswich Town FC trio Colin Oppong, Ola Bello and Tommy Smith have been extended.

