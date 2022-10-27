Second half strikes seal fine win for table topping Trawlerboys

LOWESTOFT TOWN 3 GRAYS ATHLETIC 1

Lowestoft were able to recall both Adam Hipperson and Rhys Logan, who were unavailable last week for this clash between the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division's top two teams.

After Lowestoft had forced a couple of early corners it was the visitors who looked the more lively with Aron Gordon causing problems down both flanks and he created the best chance of the first half for Anointed Chukwu but his shot was deflected wide.

From the resultant corner the big striker sent his header too high.

Neat build up between Chris Henderson and Louis McIntosh ended with Owen Murphy curling his shoot just wide of the far post.

The game was desperate for a goal to lift it and it arrived on cue six minutes into the second half.

A quick break from defence saw Gordon make inroads into the Lowestoft penalty area before setting up Sam Bantick for a simple tap in.

That setback spurred Lowestoft into action and their attacking forays became more incisive leading to an equalising goal in the 62nd minute.

Jake Reed created space on the edge of the area for Henderson and when his shot bounced out off the base of the post Adam Hipperson pounced to dink the ball over Danny Sambridge into the net.

Lowestoft Town's Adam Hipperson celebrates his goal in front of the home crowd. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Boosted by the goal Lowestoft continued to press forward and took the lead seven minutes later.

Henderson tried to find the overlapping Norman but the pass was intercepted by Osude but as he dithered with his clearance Norman continued his run to take the ball off him, advance into the area before slamming the ball past the keeper.

Charlie Norman, Owen Murphy and Rhys Logan celebrate Charlie Norman's goal v Grays Athletic. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Grays were reduced to 10 men in the 78th minute when substitute Joshua Osude was sent off for pushing Luke Holt to the ground.

With the man advantage Lowestoft added a third goal seven minutes from the end with Logan cutting in from the left and finding the bottom corner.

Grays had one final chance to reduce the arrears but after working his way through Chukwu blazed well wide.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Holt, Norman, Murphy, McIntosh (Sub Lane 90), Cole, Ruffles, Logan, Hinton, Reed, Henderson (Sub Johnson 79), Hipperson, Subs (not used) Sherwood, Eagle, Burwood

GRAYS ATHLETIC: Sambridge, Homans, Joynes, R Clark (Sub Melaugh 84), L Clarke, Okonkwo (Sub G Winn 63), Gordon (Sub Osude 64), Toussaint, Chukwu, Watts, Bantick, Subs (not used) Griek, E Winn

REFEREE: Mr J Sandwell

Attendance: 630.