Long-standing club member commemorated at annual contest

The winning team at the Malcolm Howard Cup presentation with President Ro Turner. - Credit: Bryan Smith

A popular annual contest, commemorating a former long-standing club member, attracted a good turnout.

Oulton Broad Bowls Club’s captain, Alan Buck, welcomed members for the Malcolm Howard Cup on Saturday – this time being held in the club’s 75th anniversary year.

With Mr Howard being a very keen bowls player, members were divided randomly into six teams of triples and bowled over three games of six ends to Bowls England rules for the competition.

Points were awarded for winning a game and for each end won.

It was a close run thing and by the end two teams had the same number of points – Rex Turner’s team with Ro Turner and Nick Pearson, and Alan’s team with Lew Moore and Michael Peak.

However, Alan’s team had accumulated just one more shot than Rex’s team, and so won the cup.

Notably, this was Alan’s third win in the club’s three special one-day events this year, particularly so as he had captained three teams each with different players!

The day was concluded with afternoon tea and a raffle for prizes donated by members.

A club spokesman said: "Once again, an excellent day was enjoyed at this friendly, relaxed bowls club, despite the sun and heat!"

Anybody who is interested in joining the club, or if you would like to learn how to bowl, please contact the club secretary, Rex Turner, on 07504 914666.