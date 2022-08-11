New assistant manager unveiled at Lowestoft Town FC

Officials at Lowestoft Town FC have expressed delight as a new assistant manager has been welcomed to the club.

The Trawlerboys have appointed Adam Gusterson as Blues boss Jamie Godbold's new assistant.

With the first team dugout at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium seeing some changes ahead of the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North season, Lowestoft will kick off the new league campaign away at Great Wakering Rovers this Saturday, August 13.

In the dugout will be Gusterson, who takes over from former assistant Andy Reynolds, who is now overseeing the club's academy and flourishing youth section.

With Cion Wren continuing his role as strength and conditioning coach, Luke Pearce (physio) and George Neeve (kitman) will join Godbold and Gusterson in The Trawlerboys dugout.

Gusterson, a former Norwich City youth defender who became the second youngest player to play for Norwich's reserve team aged 15, went onto play for King's Lynn and Dereham before becoming caretaker manager at Dereham Town in February 2008.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a long-term spell with Dereham as a player and manager, along with spells managing Harleston Town and the Norfolk Under-18 county representative squad.

He returned to The Magpies as manager in January 2019, but parted company with

Dereham last month.

Blues boss, Jamie Godbold, said: "Obviously since the end of last season, since we knew that Andy was best placed to look after our players of tomorrow, the search for an assistant has been on.

"I've spoken with Adam, knowing what had happened at Dereham, and he has understandably been assessing it all.

"We have spoken of the managerial role he has had, and him being an assistant to me in more of a support role, and I've managed to convince him it is the right thing to do.

"He has great experience, fantastic knowledge of this league and it will be great to be able to draw on this and speak about the teams we will be up against.

"That is really important, and I am delighted to have Adam on board.

"It is a new look dugout, but with Adam joining us it is a really strong, tight unit.

"Adam has been managing in this league for several years so his knowledge is vital in terms of the opponents we will face, who to look out for, the style of play that we will come up against and what we can expect with the really good squad of players we have."