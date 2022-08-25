Stunning new trophy up for grabs during action packed racing

The last Thursday evening's racing for the 2022 season, sponsored by commentator and Hydro driver Jason Mantripp, was action packed and not without incident.

Past drivers, Tony Sallis and Julian Rout were trying their hands in the OSY 400 Class and found these less powerful boats somewhat of a handful as they cut through the water rather than floating on a pocket of air as their previous faster Racing Hydros had done.

But nevertheless it was good to see them swelling the numbers as 12 boats competed.

The threat of rain darkened the skies with visibility difficulties looming and multiple incidents of swans encroaching towards the circuit necessitated the rescue boats to usher them to safety as just two heats were completed for most classes.

Rout's boat collided with the Wherry Buoy stopping a heat, not unusual when it is being driven by owner Jason Mantripp.

The skies had cleared to enable a third heat for GT30s and the seven boats fought closely for position but the harsh water conditions took its toll as 21 Brad Leeson unavoidably hooked violently into the path of 34 Paul Penfold who was too close to make any manoeuvre preventing a collision.

Whilst Brad's boat received substantial damage, both drivers emerged safely to be medically checked for grazes and bruising and were able to attend the trophy presentation.

Sportsboats saw the welcome return of 39 Ray Birnie who was running-in his engine so the competition was once again between 81 Ricky Gibbs and 88 Colin Stewart.

These stalwarts once again scored equal points with the Lowestoft Corporation Trophy going to Colin Stewart, having achieved the faster lap time by 0.3 seconds.

Five junior GT15s fought it out as the lively water conditions influenced their driving with 21 Riley Hudson taking off on the back straight, only to handle the boat's return to the water perfectly, taking third place.

11 Abbie Haylock was second as 88 Poppy Stewart took the Ocean Room Trophy.

GT30s were all out for their usual close racing with mixed fortunes over the three heats.

Second placed 26 Joseph Haylock just beat 8 Darrel Hibbert in third with 3 Ashley Penfold taking the GT30 Trophy.

Having won the previous Jason Mantripp Trophy four times before retiring, Jamie Marr had been given the trophy to keep, so the replacement was up for grabs by the Hydroplanes.

Among the 11 Yamatos, 9 Wayne Turner did his best to work his way to the front of the field managing a highly commendable fourth place and 'Driver of the Day'.

42 Thomas Lacey Goodman took a well earned third, with 37 James Bowman second and 14 Jason Peak the first recipient of the stunning trophy.