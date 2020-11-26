Coup for Blues with signing of former Norwich City youngster

Published: 4:48 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 4:54 PM November 26, 2020

Alfie Payne (blue) had spent last season on loan at King's Lynn Town from Norwich City Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

A new signing has further bolstered the Lowestoft Town FC squad as they prepare for a scheduled return next weekend.

Delighted Blues boss Jamie Godbold confirmed that midfielder Alfie Payne, 21, has joined The Trawlerboys.

The former Norwich City, King’s Lynn and Braintree central midfielder will go straight into the squad alongside fellow new signing Ryan Hawkins as the Pitching In Southern Premier Division Central League is due to restart next month.

With the latest lockdown due to end on December 2, Lowestoft’s league season is scheduled to resume – under the current government guidelines – on December 5 away at Alvechurch.

After missing seven matches in the course of a month, and with the league campaign not due to be extended, it means midweek games will have to be played regularly in the coming months.

You may also want to watch:

Factoring in the likelihood of some long away trips for midweek matches, it means the capture of Norwich-based Payne is a real coup for the Blues.

After progressing through the academy system, Payne captained Norwich’s under-18s to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals in 2018, before signing a professional deal.

He was an unused substitute for The Canaries in the Championship, but didn’t make a senior appearance.

After spending last season on loan at King’s Lynn he left Norwich in the summer to join Braintree this campaign. But after leaving the Essex side last month, the Norwich-based midfielder has now signed for Lowestoft.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: “We are delighted – Alfie will be a great addition.

"He has been on our radar for quite a while and we are glad to have him join a really competitive squad that is young and quite exciting.

“Alfie is a very good, young talented player with aspirations to go play higher.

"The challenge for us now is to pick the right team for the right games at the right time, and keep everyone happy.

“We have now got the luxury of a stronger, bigger squad.

"Coming out of lockdown the important thing for us – with the games coming thick and fast – was to have a squad capable of coping with the demands that are likely to come for the remainder of the season.”