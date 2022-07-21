President's Day success as annual event is hailed as 'excellent'
- Credit: Oulton Broad Bowls Club
On Saturday, Oulton Broad Bowls Club’s President, Ro Turner, welcomed everyone to her President’s Day on Saturday, July 16.
The annual event was this time being held in the club’s 75th anniversary year.
Bowling began with a ‘Spider’, a challenge with all bowlers bowling one bowl at the same time to try and get it nearest to one of 3 jacks, only one of which counted for the prize money.
This was followed by the competition for the Tony Carpenter Cup.
This commemorates a former member and very keen bowls player who was the park keeper at Nicholas Everitt Park and used to live in the building now housing the Lowestoft Museum.
For the competition, members were divided randomly into six teams of triples and bowled over three games of six ends to Bowls England rules.
Points were awarded for winning a game and for each end won.
It was a close run thing and by the end three of the teams had the same number of points.
However, Alan Buck’s team with Lyn Meades and Henry Smith won by also getting the most shots.
The day was concluded with afternoon tea and some of the President’s cake – made by Vice Captain, Gill Smith – and a raffle for prizes donated by members.
Once again, an excellent day was enjoyed at this friendly, relaxed bowls club.
Anybody who is interested in joining the club, or would like to learn how to bowl should contact the club secretary, Rex Turner, on 07504 914666.