LOBMBC gear up for Battle of Britain spectacular on Oulton Broad

Published: 11:21 AM September 9, 2021

The presence of the JMR F2 Racing Team has stirred a great deal of interest and anticipation amongst the powerboat racing fraternity.

After impressing at the Oulton Broad Bank Holiday meeting, the possibility of a lap record being broken during the F2 heats was on the cards.

The JRM Racing Team. - Credit: John Soanes

And during the weekend, a 29.11 second lap for the Norwegian school teacher, Mette Bjerknaes, meant that a new name had been added to the LOBMBC records with the possibility of her being the first female driver to do so.

This record, just .24 seconds behind the 2006 2.0 litre F1 record of Jonathan Lewis and 1.33 seconds off the all time course record set in 1978 by the legendary Tom Percival in his 3.0 litre F1, stirs hopes for 2022 with the thoughts of more visiting drivers joining our stalwart local teams on the water to show their skills at 'less than half a minute' around the course.

Mention must be made that the photograph shown last week of the GT30 racing showed that the number 10 boat was driven by Joseph Haylock - it was in fact his father, Jon Haylock.

The prestigious Battle of Britain Trophy. - Credit: John Soanes

This Sunday, September 12, the 2021 powerboating season is set to draw to a close at Oulton Broad as the prestigious 'Battle of Britain' Trophy meeting brings a fitting finale to an exceptionally memorable year.

The event commences at noon.

Also present at this Sunday's event will be the Lowestoft Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association, together with members of the branch.

They will be present at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad for the annual Battle of Britain Powerboat races, in support of the commemoration of the Battle of Britain.

The Lowestoft RAFA Branch will be holding a collection for their annual charity Wings Appeal throughout the event.

A spokesman said: "Donations will support the vital services that we provide to RAF veterans, serving personnel and their dependants.

"The RAF Association needs peoples' support more than ever as we continue to respond with emergency help to those who have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic."