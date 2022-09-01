Thrilling racing on Oulton Broad has crowds gasping

The large crowds attending the Lowestoft Lions fun day were further entertained by the LOBMBC's penultimate race meeting where the "Best of British Drivers" put on a show that entertained, thrilled and had spectators gasping.

Conditions catapulted the smaller GT30 class boats off the water, Hydroplanes were lost in clouds of spray and the catamarans performed their 'G Force' buoy tuns with incredible skill.

Not to be forgotten were the youngsters in the GT15s in what must have been the best event in terms of participants during this year's calendar as 29 boats completed a full three heat program.

The GT30 of Darrel Hibbert leaps skyward from the water. - Credit: Fred Emeny

Local driver 8 Darrel Hibbert showed incredible skill as his boat flew off the water until vertical then slamming forward onto the surface he maintained control, raising his arm to indicate that he was safe, uninjured and managed to continue.

The GT15s fought it out for the Waveney Windows Trophy on the shorter course. 11 Abbie Haylock was unable to take advantage of her experience as her three rivals driving newer equipment managed to hold off her challenge with 9 Jared Duncan taking first place, second was 21 Riley Hudson with 88 Poppy Stewart in bronze.

The GT30 class yet again cut up the surface of the Broad with their more powerful engines as 3 Ashley Penfold and 24 Madelyn Duncan scored equal points for first place with the GT Trophy. Third place went to 26 Joseph Haylock a mere four points behind.

GT30s fight for position. - Credit: John Soanes

Hydroplanes were joined by 27 Paul Gillings' 350 Racing Hydro, 87 Julian Rout was out in his recently acquired Brett Duncan 'Hybrid hull. Podiums went to 42 Thomas Lacey-Goodman in third, with 37 James Bowman second and the Hubert Palfrey Trophy going to 73 Brian Shulver with a stunning drive.

Eight catamarans produced three heats of top class racing as 39 Ray Birnie continued his late season revival as 88 Colin Stewart and 81 Ricky Gibbs continued their regular rivalry.

Mixed class Catamarans providing high speed entertainment. - Credit: John Soanes

30 Sam Whittle sadly pulled out of the third heat with work required on his engine prior to travelling to Portugal having thrilled spectators as 4 Lewis Houben, rapidly getting to know his boat better, took third place and 'Driver of the Day'.

1 Jonny Brewer took a very respectable second place and the Barrus Challenge Trophy went to 44 Leon King in his HR-850 - a great drive against a very competitive field.