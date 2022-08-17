Exciting racing in difficult conditions on Oulton Broad

Last Thursday evening's event, sponsored by Wigg Auto Services, fell victim to the 'engine gremlins' early on as two of the three signed in Formula 2 Catamarans were unable to compete.

This unfortunately left 19 Leon Wigg to carry out exhibition laps for spectators.

Another of the club's high speed drivers, 9 Wayne Turner, also experienced difficulties that prevented him racing in the first heat and although he was able to take part in the second heat he didn't appear in the third.

Yet again, the water conditions caused difficulties, particularly at the Wherry turn, with several boats 'hooking' into waves with occasional close encounters.

Early in the proceedings, the club's youngest driver 21 Riley Hudson experienced these conditions, his boat slapping the water producing a huge cloud of spray, only to see him keep full control, proceeding safely around the buoy with all the ability of a fully seasoned driver, not a novice.

14 Mason Jessup looks for the inside line to pass 21 Riley Hudson. - Credit: John Soanes

The GT15 field was down in numbers with only three competitors but this seemed to spur on these junior drivers competing for the St John Ambulance Cup.

21 Riley Hudson took second place in all three heats and overall, with 11 Abbie Haylock and 14 Mason Jessop both taking first and third places over three heats with Abbie lifting the trophy.

11 Abbie Haylock fights off the challenge of 21 Riley Hudson. - Credit: John Soanes

With the GT30s riding the choppy water, 87 Gracie-Mae Sampson's boat seemed much improved in performance as she took first place in the third heat, was third overall and was awarded Driver of the Day.

34 Paul Penfold received the GT30 Trophy with 21 Brad Leeson in second.

Eleven Hydroplanes were racing for the Bob Hammond Cup, in memory of a sadly missed club member and ardent Powerboating Photographer who had regularly provided images for these reports.

He would have certainly approved of the large field of boats together with the excellent performances.

The return of Jamie Grieve in the T1 training boat saw yet another driver from the past back to this addictive class, completing all three heats in a safe, competent manner.

The Bob Hammond Trophy winner 13 Danny Watson. - Credit: Fred Emeny

A very successful three heats saw 13 Danny Watson take the trophy with an excellent second for 14 Jason Peak and a well fought third for 37 James Bowman.