Exciting attacker joins Lowestoft Town FC from Dereham

Rhys Logan was unveiled this week as Lowestoft's eighth signing of the summer with the winger joining from Dereham for an undisclosed fee. - Credit: Alan Palmer Photography

Lowestoft Town FC manager Jamie Godbold admitted he was "thrilled" to have landed his latest recruit ahead of the new season kicking off this weekend.

Exciting attacker Rhys Logan was unveiled this week as The Trawlerboys eighth signing of the summer with the winger joining from Dereham for an undisclosed fee.

Another long term target for The Blues, Lowestoft beat off fierce competition from higher league clubs and lucrative offers elsewhere to seal Logan's signing.

With The Trawlerboys set to kick off the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North season away at Great Wakering Rovers on August 13, the attacker will team up once more with his former Magpies skipper David Hinton, attacker Adam Hipperson and former boss and new Trawlerboys assistant manager Adam Gusterson at The Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium.

Rhys Logan, in action for Dereham, has joined Lowestoft Town FC. - Credit: Alan Palmer Photography

Renowned for his creativity, pace, assists and goalscoring abilities, the attacking midfielder joins The Trawlerboys after the captures of Kyle Haylock, Rob Eagle, David Hinton, Charlie Norman, Sam Nunn, Adam Hipperson and Luke Holt.

Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: "Rhys has been a player I have admired a number of years.

"He is really talented, quick, has good strength and great ability in the final third of the pitch.

"He provides something that really adds to us.

"Rhys had been on our list of targets and it did look like we had lost out on him.

"But things changed over the summer and he has done a bit of a u-turn - so it is great to get Rhys signed.

"His record speaks for itself.

"It is not just his goals but his creativity and assists - something that you don't see on the stats.

"Obviously I am thrilled.

"The freshness we have brought to the squad, and the building we've done over the summer with what happened last year - we've done some really good business."

Ahead of the start of the new season, Godbold said: "It is exciting.

"I am excited about us at the top end of the pitch with the players we have - Jake, Hipperson, Josh Harvey, Hendo, Kyle Haylock, Rhys, Adam Sherwood - we have some really good attacking players.

"Competition will be good and as a manager you want that.

"I am delighted with the squad that has been assembled."