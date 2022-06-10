Second signing sealed as 'fans favourite' returns to Crown Meadow
- Credit: James Bass/Archant Library
Lowestoft Town FC have sealed their second summer signing in successive days.
Blues boss Jamie Godbold admitted he was "excited" about the return of a fans favourite who will be landing at Crown Meadow once more.
The versatile Robert Eagle has agreed a deal with The Trawlerboys, and will join fellow new recruit - attacking midfielder Kyle Haylock - as The Blues return to pre-season training at the end of this month.
Experienced midfielder Eagle, 35, will be back at Lowestoft once more having first joined the club in January 2012 from Grimsby Town.
He went onto play in the same team as Blues boss Jamie Godbold and current striker Jake Reed during Lowestoft's memorable promotion challenges.
It was Eagle's left foot drive that set the ball rolling just over eight years ago - as Lowestoft's dream of Step 2 football was realised on May 5, 2014 with a 3-0 play off victory over AFC Hornchurch.
Having suffered heartache in previous play-off final defeats, Lowestoft's victory in front of 2697 fans at Crown Meadow was celebrated in style - with Eagle's crucial first goal sparking jubilant scenes.
Eagle continued to play for Lowestoft before being reunited with Godbold - who was then manager of A.F.C. Sudbury - in May 2016.
The former Norwich City midfielder rejoined Lowestoft from Leiston in 2018, but only spent nine months at Crown Meadow before he returned to Leiston following the offer of a coaching role at Victory Road.
He starred in Leiston's league victories over Lowestoft last season, and having also played for Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Alfreton Town, Eagle will now return to Crown Meadow once more.
Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: "I am excited with this one.
"Obviously with Jarv leaving and Tanny retiring, we needed to add some experience.
"Rob played under me at Sudbury, and for a short time at Lowestoft, and I played alongside him back in the day.
"We played against him three times last season and he is as fit as ever.
"We never had to sell the club to him as he has been there and loved his time at Lowestoft having won lots of trophies.
"Certainly he has had some of the best times with us and he is excited to be back - this is a really, really positive signing.
"His quality alongside his experience, influence and versatility are crucial, and will go a long way to helping the young players all around him.
"Rob is a fans favourite and I think the fans will love this one.
"He is an ex-professional and will be a great role model for our young lads.
"Rob will fill the void we have lost with Jarv and Tanny, and he is excited to have joined up with us to be part of the rebuild."