Magnificent seven secured for table topping Trawlerboys

Lowestoft Town made it seven successive Pitching In Isthmian League North wins as they extended their 100 per cent start to the season.

Jamie Godbold's men fired in nine goals as they collected another six points from two away games in the past week.

The Blues boss hailed "a terrific week," as the table topping Trawlerboys moved five points clear at the summit.

Victory over Witham Town at the Simarco Stadium last Saturday was sealed with three goals inside the opening 23 minutes.

Kyle Haylock gave Lowestoft the lead in the fourth minute, before Jake Reed doubled the advantage in the 13th minute to maintain his record of having scored in every league game this season.

Adam Hipperson made it 0-3 ten minutes later, and although Godbold said his side "perhaps took their foot off the pedal" they were in "relative control" for "the majority of the game."

Reed then continued his stunning scoring streak in the east coast derby on Tuesday night.

With 549 fans turning out at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium for a historic first - after officials from Gorleston and Lowestoft had agreed a ground share - Lowestoft came flying out of the away changing rooms and had scored within 66 seconds.

Hipperson was again on target, firing home for an early derby lead, before doubling the advantage from the penalty spot in the 11th minute.

Ingram made it 1-2 in the 25th minute, before Reed hit a brace in the 35th and 75th minutes to become the league's leading scorer with eight goals after netting in every one of the opening seven league games.

Youngster Josh Harvey added two second half goals to seal the 1-6 win.

Lowestoft host 13th placed Tilbury at the Fosters Solicitors Community Stadium on Saturday, before a Suffolk Premier Cup first round tie away at Walsham Le Willows on Tuesday, October 11.

Looking forward to the week ahead, Godbold said: "Its been a terrific week

"We go into Saturday with a full squad - apart from Hints - and we have to make sure we are not complacent as we go into the game with the right attitude.

"We are up against teams that we have not played for a number of years, so we have to deal with any problems that the opposition may cause us and show our qualities as we have done over the past two games."

Dave Hinton serves the final match of his three game suspension, while Owen Murphy "could be in contention" after injury.







