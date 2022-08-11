Luke Holt joins The Trawlerboys

Lowestoft Town FC have completed their seventh signing of the summer with goalkeeper Luke Holt joining The Blues.

Luke, who is the son of ex-Norwich City and Lowestoft midfielder Gary Holt, has joined The Trawlerboys after his contract ended with Falkirk FC a couple of months ago.

Delighted Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: "Luke had agreed to sign with the club and he brings real competition to the number one spot.

"He has been at Falkirk and is the son of Gary, who actually played for us the last time we were in this division and played when we went onto win it.

"Those who know Gary, and can recall his time at Lowestoft, know he is incredibly driven - as is Luke.

"He will provide really good competition for the number one spot along with Warren (Burwood).

"I think goalkeepers enjoy competition, and I know that Warren does.

"Having worked with Andy (Reynolds) for a number of years the competition pushes them on to do that bit more, to be even better.

"Being a goalkeeper is a unique position on the pitch and having Luke improves our squad.

"He is a voice in the dressing room, he is loud, lively and a great person to have with us - we are really pleased."

Lowestoft will kick off the new Pitching In Isthmian League One North season away at Great Wakering Rovers this Saturday, August 13.