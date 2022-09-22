News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > Sport

County youth football cups set to return after two-year break

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:31 AM September 22, 2022
Football

Youth football action. - Credit: Archant

The draws for the 2022-23 Suffolk Youth football cups have been announced.

The competitions - which are returning after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 - are scheduled to start this coming Sunday, September 25. 

There will be six boys’ competitions – U12, U13, U14, U15, U16 and U18 – and five Girls’ competitions – U12, U13, U14, U15 and U16.

Local youth teams from Halesworth Town, Beccles Town, Kirkley and Pakefield, Waveney and Corton Youth are all represented in the respective age groups.

Suffolk County Cups Competitions Manager Adrian Moye said: “I am very happy to see the return of the Youth Cups into the County Cup schedule.

“County cups are a fantastic way for our players to see and play in parts of our wonderful county where they perhaps wouldn’t normally play.

"I hope the re-start of the County Youth Cups will provide more opportunities for our younger footballers to make great memories.”

Visit the Suffolk FA website, for full details about the draw.

Lowestoft News
Beccles News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Up close and personal with HMM Stockholm

How you can see one of the world's largest cargo ships up close

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Repairs and refurbishment of a historic footbridge is set to start

East Suffolk Council

Road to close for eight months for repairs to historic Victorian footbridge

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Police in Hertfordshire have re-launched an appeal for a Post Office thief who appeared to be wielding a "handgun"

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Missing Lowestoft woman found safe

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mother Laura Bond has hit out at Suffolk County Council's school transport problems after taxi contracts were returned.

Mum blasts school transport 'total mess' after daily three-hour journey

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon