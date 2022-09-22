County youth football cups set to return after two-year break

The draws for the 2022-23 Suffolk Youth football cups have been announced.

The competitions - which are returning after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 - are scheduled to start this coming Sunday, September 25.

There will be six boys’ competitions – U12, U13, U14, U15, U16 and U18 – and five Girls’ competitions – U12, U13, U14, U15 and U16.

Local youth teams from Halesworth Town, Beccles Town, Kirkley and Pakefield, Waveney and Corton Youth are all represented in the respective age groups.

Suffolk County Cups Competitions Manager Adrian Moye said: “I am very happy to see the return of the Youth Cups into the County Cup schedule.

“County cups are a fantastic way for our players to see and play in parts of our wonderful county where they perhaps wouldn’t normally play.

"I hope the re-start of the County Youth Cups will provide more opportunities for our younger footballers to make great memories.”

Visit the Suffolk FA website, for full details about the draw.