Fourth signing of the week set to bolster Lowestoft Town FC

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:14 PM August 27, 2021   
Tai Fleming - Credit: Ian Burt

Tai Fleming in action for King's Lynn Town FC. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Lowestoft Town FC manager Jamie Godbold has expressed delight after sealing his latest signing.

Talented teenage defender Tai Flaming has joined The Trawlerboys on an initial loan until the New Year - becoming the fourth new recruit at Crown Meadow this week.

The 19-year-old, who came through Norwich City’s Academy system, joins on loan from National League Conference Premier side King's Lynn Town FC.

His signing, subject to FA approval, comes in the same week that Lowestoft had signed Colin Oppong, Ola Bello and Tommy Smith on loan from Ipswich Town FC.

A strong, no nonsense defender who is comfortable in possession, Fleming joined the Linnets in July last year from Yeovil Town’s academy, where he had spent two seasons, having previously been at Norwich City from the age of 10 to 16.

Comfortable at centre back, and right back, Blues boss Jamie Godbold said: "We are really pleased.

"Tai played 21 times in the Conference last year and he will come in and help improve us defensively.

"His extra pace and experience can benefit our young players.

"We have brilliant defenders in Travis, Tanny and Harry but Tai will complement them."

With the loan set to run initially from now until January 1, 2022, Lowestoft are currently awaiting paperwork being approved.

If all is signed in time, then Fleming will be available for selection for Lowestoft's clash with Alvechurch at Crown Meadow tomorrow (Saturday).











