Trawlerboys hit for six at Tamworth

Published: 9:46 PM August 22, 2021

TAMWORTH 6, LOWESTOFT TOWN 1

The Trawlerboys were sunk without trace at Tamworth in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division on Saturday.

Although four of the goals were the result of quality strikes, Lowestoft's defence was guilty of giving the ball away far too easily in the build up.

Lowestoft had made a reasonable start, taking the game to the Lambs but in Tamworth’s first real attack the Trawlerboys were caught trying to play out of defence and were punished as Jim Kellerman sent a powerful strike screaming past Luis Tibbles.

Lowestoft had a great chance to level the scores almost immediately as Louis McIntosh’s corner found Harry Knights at the far post but his downward header grazed the post.

Tamworth's Daniel Creaney scores the second goal. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Tamworth added their second in the 34th minute as Danny Creaney looked to be offside as he was played through before shooting past Tibbles.

Although 2-0 down Lowestoft had had an equal share of the play at this stage but were stunned by a third Tamworth goal with virtually the last kick of the half.

Kieran Higgs in action for Lowestoft Town FC at Tamworth FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Awarded a free kick on the halfway line, Ryan Beswick spotted Tibbles off his line and his quickly taken free kick soared over the keeper’s head and dipped beneath the bar for a spectacular goal.

Any slight hope of a second half recovery were dashed almost immediately as four minutes into the second half when Creaney raced through a wide open Trawlerboys defence before angling a shot across Tibbles and inside the far post.

Lowestoft Town's Jay Barbor in action versus Tamworth FC. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

In the 56th minute Creaney completed his hat trick striking home a penalty after Jack Concannon was brought down just inside the area.

On the hour mark Jamie Godbold made a triple substitution which put a bit more life in the team and six minutes later Lowestoft pulled a goal back.

Chris Henderson won the ball in midfield, found Hawkins out on the right flank and his cross was met by Jake Reed to volley back across goal and inside the far post.

Lowestoft Town FC's Chris Henderson and Tamworth captain Ryan Beswick. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

A purple patch then saw an Adam Tann having a header cleared off the line before Sam Johnson hit the bar from 18 yards and Hawkins' effort was inches too high.

However Tamworth hit a sixth through Mikey Taylor and only some excellent Tibbles saves prevented an even greater rout.

TAMWORTH: Singh, Yeomans, Wilder, Beswick, Brown, Hart (sub Walters 76), Concannon, Forde, Creaney (sub Taylor 70), Kellerman (sub Thomas 58) , Waite. Subs (not used): Clement, Soleman.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Tibbles, Murphy, Johnson, Jarvis, Knights (sub Cole 60), Tann, Higgs (sub Hawkins 60), Barbor (sub Ruffles 60), Reed, Henderson, McIntosh. Subs (not used): M Wilkinson, Burwood.

Referee: Mr R Eley

Attendance: 568