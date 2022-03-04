Trio set to return for Trawlerboys ahead of home matches

Three players look set to return to the Lowestoft Town squad as The Trawlerboys approach the “business end” of the season.

With Adam Tann, Harry Knights and Josh Harvey returning from illness and suspension this weekend, it’s a welcome boost for The Blues at a crucial time.

Following on from last week’s loan signing of Middlesbrough defender – and former Trawlerboys Academy product – Josh Wells, and the return of midfielder Henry Pollock after two years of injuries, the squad has been bolstered as Jamie Godbold’s men face 11 more Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division games.

And with their next two matches to be played at Crown Meadow, the action starts tomorrow, with the visit of fifth placed AFC Rushden & Diamonds, ahead of hosting 12th placed Hednesford on March 12.

With Lowestoft slipping to 20th place in the league after results elsewhere and last Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Redditch United, Godbold said: “We will have Josh Harvey, Harry Knights and Adam Tann back into the squad in addition to those that returned last Saturday - that is a bit of a bonus.

“Josh Wells joined us on an initial one-month loan deal last Friday, and he did alright last Saturday playing at right back - as we had to shuffle the pack with the injuries and players unavailable – scoring our first goal.

“It was another slow start and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb, but we almost climbed it – sadly it was just not enough as the poor start cost us.

“We now have two home games, with teams having to travel some way for their furthest trips of the season – so we have to start taking advantage of that and pick up points at home.

“We know we have to be at it, as with every other team at this level.

"We have to be on the front foot from the start as we are at the business end of the season.

“We seem to perform better and have saved our best performances for the teams at the top.”