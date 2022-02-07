Joy as Trawlerboys triumph over The Turbines

LOWESTOFT TOWN 2 PETERBOROUGH SPORTS 1

Lowestoft Town fought back from conceding a first minute goal to record a desperately needed Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division victory in their fight to get away from the clutches of relegation.

Lowestoft were without Harry Knights who lost his appeal against his sending off the previous week and his place was taken by Adam Tann with Jack Wilkinson also returning.

Peterborough came to the Meadow in fourth place and they must have thought it was Christmas as they moved ahead after just 38 seconds.

Gaining possession on the halfway line they utilised the pace of Dion Sembie-Ferris down the right flank and when Luis Tibbles could only push the ball away Josh McCammon was following up to blast the ball home from 12 yards.

It looked even worse for Lowestoft five minutes later when a shrewd ball from Lewis Hilliard played Ryan Hawkins through with just the keeper to beat but he failed to hit the target.

With just nine minutes gone Lowestoft suffered another blow as Jack Wilkinson went down and needed to be stretchered off with Dylan Ruffles substituting.

Ruffles was immediately in action heading off the line as a Michael Gash header seemed destined for the back of the net.

Lowestoft started to get back into the game and they received that touch of luck which has been sadly lacking this season with their equaliser.

Lowestoft Town equalise versus Peterborough Sports. - Credit: Shirley D Whitlow

Kieran Higgs earned a corner on the right and aided by the strong wind Marcus Wilkinson’s flag kick curled just inside the near post.

Play fluctuated from end to end with Tibbles saving with his feet after Dan Jarvis got onto the end of a Hilliard cross.

With three minutes of added time played at the end of the first half Lowestoft took the lead.

Jake Reed was pulled down 35 yards out. Ryan Jarvis floated the free kick in for Tann to head across goal and when Paul White could only palm the ball across the face of the goal Reed was on hand to force the ball home at the far post.

The second half saw chances at both ends with Tibbles saving from Gash and Reed shooting straight at White following a defense splitting pass from Ryan Jarvis.

In the latter stages Marcus Wilkinson caused havoc down the left and from his cross Josh Harvey could only send his header straight at White.

A hard working performance and a vital three points for the Trawlerboys.

LOWESTOFT TOWN: Tibbles, Murphy, J Wilkinson (sub Ruffles 12), R Jarvis, Tann, Cole, Higgs, Fleming, Reed, Harvey (sub McIntosh 90), M Wilkinson. Subs (not used): Barbor, Belmar, Lane.