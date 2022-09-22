Triumphant trio shine in prestigious bowls tournament

Left to right:- Ivan Rose, Sue Johnson and Steve Martin, of Waveney Bowls Club. - Credit: Waveney Bowls Club

Officials at Waveney Bowls Club have expressed pride after three of their members won a prestigious annual tournament.

The Sunshine League Bob Howitt Trophy is competed for at the end of every season at Bradwell Bowls Club.

There were 96 players taking part in blocks of three, all representing their clubs from around Norfolk and Suffolk.

They all played in three games of eight ends.

Waveney’s first opponents were Bradwell A, who they defeated by 8 shots to 6.

Next up were Loddon Swan, with Waveney winning most impressively by 14 shots to 1.

Finally, against Aldeby, Waveney scored an outstanding 17 shots against their opponents 1, which meant that they won the tournament by scoring the highest number of shots.

So congratulations to Sue Johnson, Ivan Rose and Steve Martin, representing the Waveney Blue Sunshine League team.

Thanks are due to Bradwell Bowls Club for their excellent organisation and for making it such an enjoyable occasion for everyone who was there on the day.