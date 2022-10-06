Club competitions provide some very close contests

Waveney Bowls Club held their own yearly club competitions over a whole weekend.

In the ladies 4-wood Singles, Sue Johnson made it three successive victories after defeating Val Page.

Sue Johnson with Mike Watson. - Credit: Richard May

Peter Lane played Steve Martin in the 2-wood singles. In a very close game, Peter eventually won by three shots.

Next up was the couples 3-wood pairs. Rosie and Peter Lane were the winners, finishing seven shots ahead of Sue and Trevor Tearle.

Steve Martin made up for his earlier defeat to become the 4-wood singles champion, Frank Weavers being the runner-up.

In the new pairs 3-wood final, Rosie and Peter Lane won by just two shots against Ed Mitchell and Peter Denny.

The mixed 4-wood singles saw Steve Martin overcome Mike Watson.

The closest game was in the mixed pairs 3-wood. Peter Lane and Willy Rouse were up against Mike Watson and Peter Denny. It finished 13-all. In a deciding end, Peter Lane and Willy Rouse gained the vital shot.

Sue Tearle, Ivan Rose and Sue Johnson. - Credit: Richard May

In the triples 3-wood, Sue Tearle, Sue Johnson and Ivan Rose finished three shots ahead of Kym Gaze, Alan Martin and Trevor Tearle.

To complete the weekend, 36 players took part in the Captains Cup.

Blocks of three competed in three, six-end games, with everyone adding together their own team’s scores.

Robert Roach. - Credit: Richard May

The overall winner, with 31 shots, was Robert Roach.