Historic high street to step back in time with free Victorian weekend

A time traveller will entertain at the Victorian themed weekend in Lowestoft. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

A Victorian themed weekend of free entertainment will take centre stage in Lowestoft next month.

The Seagull Theatre has launched the programme for its 1880s themed weekend that will be showcased in Lowestoft in September.

A Victorian scene in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Archives

Working in conjunction with East Suffolk Council and Historic England, and following on from its highly successful 1940s weekend in July, a second themed weekend will be showcased on September 10/11.

The theatre will be taking the town back to the Victorian era with a 1880s themed weekend as part of the cultural programme for the Lowestoft Heritage Action Zones.

The event will also form part of the Heritage Open Days event which runs throughout the town.

The 1880s weekend poster. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

Starting at 10am on September 10 with the first of many musical performances spread throughout the high street area, musicians will be located in the Triangle marketplace, opposite Rants Score and outside Books and Prints.

Costumed characters and even a strolling Victorian magician in the style of the famous Harry Houdini will also feature.

A craft fair will be held at The Grit arts centre on Old Nelson Street, while in the newly refurbished Globe Inn there will be another opportunity for families to meet a time traveller and learn more about his amazing time machine.

Popular local historian Ivan Bunn will share his knowledge of the work of architect John Louth Clemence who shaped many local buildings.

The event runs on both days from 10am to 3pm and is a completely not for profit event organised and run entirely for the benefit of local people and businesses.

'Fun packed weekend'

Seagull Theatre manager Karen Read said: “After the great reception we had for our 1940’s event in July, we are excited to deliver this Victorian theme weekend in the north of the town.

Seagull Theatre manager Karen Read. - Credit: Seagull Theatre

"We are so proud of our town and our wonderful local communities, that running events like this is a privilege.

"Lowestoft has such a vibrant history that it makes sense to celebrate it with some of the equally amazing local talent.

"We hope lots of people are able to join us for a fun packed weekend.”

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Economic Development, said: “The late 19th century was an important time in the history of Lowestoft after the arrival of the railway triggered an industrial boom and helped shaped the town we know today.

"Lowestoft is undergoing another resurgence at the moment, with work under way and set to begin on further major projects as part of the Towns Fund programme, and these events are a great way to celebrate its history and culture in the Heritage Action Zone.”

Tony Calladine, East of England Regional Director at Historic England, said: “It’s wonderful to see Lowestoft’s story told in such a creative and engaging way, encouraging local people to learn more about their local history, while getting immersed in a really interactive event."